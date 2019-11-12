Other Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)8.00-21.5778.4033263161-
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)2.00-50129.0038500384008.45
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)250.00NC30489.00315031706.78
Bangalore(Kar)36.005.881511.004650465012.05
Chittoor(AP)27.00170104.00310030003.33
Kudchi(Kar)16.0033.33374.00330033003.13
Ghatal(WB)12.0020265.50350036501.45
Rompicherla(AP)10.002536.0033252956-
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1279.0026002600-10.34
Viswan(UP)7.0075248.0024002450-
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC442.20310031002.31
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-16.67127.0026003000-11.86
Kasganj(UP)4.0033.3387.80316031403.27
Gangoh(UP)3.509.38111.8024752480-
Holalkere(Kar)3.00-5022.004000250033.33
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-70242.0035504100-13.41
Jagnair(UP)2.0066.6742.9032202570-
Purulia(WB)1.50NC24.00310030003.33
Published on November 12, 2019
