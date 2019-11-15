Other Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 02:59:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.50-66.67106.4032703200-1.09
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)65.008.334980.0038950389000.39
Sultanpur(UP)2.502550.003950039500-
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC136.2038500384008.45
Gramflour
Sultanpur(UP)4.00-8.007250--
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)1300.00-2600.002620-16.44
Sitapur(UP)470.002.1723570.00324032602.86
Lakhimpur(UP)320.0014.2931689.003100314011.51
Tikonia(UP)195.7037.8210289.13340029756.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)180.00-53.2510272.00270027750.75
Chaandpur(UP)140.0016.674020.00260025008.33
Golagokarnath(UP)70.00406088.00312031307.96
Barhaj(UP)58.00164655.0030003260-16.20
Mumbai(Mah)57.00-1.721383.004900490025.64
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)56.00-35.631421.0024002450-
Ghaziabad(UP)55.00NC2856.00320033006.67
Chittoor(AP)40.00-6.98270.0030003000NC
Buland Shahr(UP)36.009.09494.5026802650-2.19
Aligarh(UP)35.00401506.0032003250-13.51
Lucknow(UP)34.00NC1344.003350335012.61
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-27.271935.30285028405.17
Barabanki(UP)30.0025716.0034903490-
Muradabad(UP)26.0044.44301.8030103020-5.20
Pilibhit(UP)25.0038.891383.003290326011.71
Kiratpur(UP)20.00NC1527.1025002680NC
Hardoi(UP)20.005.26304.0030403030-5.00
Mathura(UP)18.00-25615.00323032300.94
Kayamganj(UP)15.00-25527.0030903060-10.69
Ghatal(WB)15.0025295.50350035006.06
Sandila(UP)14.00-6.67540.0029302970-
Gondal(UP)12.50-2.34615.203660366010.91
Siyana(UP)11.00-42.1176.8020002200-23.08
Rompicherla(AP)10.00NC89.0022002000-
Chutmalpur(UP)10.00-4.7669.0024002400-
Badayoun(UP)9.0012.5312.203150320018.87
Farukhabad(UP)9.0012.5380.5030503050-6.15
Lalitpur(UP)9.00-10427.0026102600-22.90
Ballia(UP)8.00-20210.00364036304.00
Khurja(UP)8.00NC262.5026052800-3.52
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1311.0026002600-10.34
Madhoganj(UP)8.00-5.88429.00302030507.09
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.50-16.671037.1028002800-20.00
Pukhrayan(UP)6.50-63.89167.0034503620-
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC107.80316031403.27
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50135.0024002400-26.15
Haldwani(Utr)4.7042.4277.8025002450-
Rudauli(UP)4.609.52111.6035003480-
Allahabad(UP)4.00100146.0032003230-3.03
Gangoh(UP)3.602.86126.0024902485-
Kosikalan(UP)3.602.8683.2031203120-
Hamirpur(UP)3.50-7.002800--
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5296.8034253420-46.98
Etah(UP)3.50-12.5109.40315031504.30
Partaval(UP)3.507554.50340034002.26
Auraiya(UP)3.0027519.6036003650-
Naugarh(UP)3.0036.36203.60355035407.09
Puwaha(UP)3.00-4070.6026502750-
Sardhana(UP)3.00-40165.002500240016.28
Naanpara(UP)2.8086.6745.90308031001.32
Nalbari(ASM)2.604121.2038003800-
Charra(UP)2.50NC77.80320031750.79
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-50256.80352535201.59
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.7160.60306032002.86
Haathras(UP)2.5025166.803500360018.64
Wazirganj(UP)2.50-5.003175--
Mahoba(UP)2.405033.7030003065-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.402097.2030503050-7.58
Achalda(UP)2.0010030.4035003500-
Maharajganj(UP)2.00-90396.0030003300-
Tundla(UP)1.606068.6032453245-6.48
Sahiyapur(UP)1.507.14109.30345034503.29
Maudaha(UP)1.507.1424.40342034609.62
Dadri(UP)1.505066.30320031003.23
Chorichora(UP)1.505017.1035003550-1.69
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-33.3373.80354535559.08
Sehjanwa(UP)1.2020506.9034803450-0.57
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5048.0022002200-
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC105.9032503250-1.52
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC59.10378038105.59
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-209.1030003000-
Khair(UP)0.80-20154.9033003200-5.71
Nawabganj(UP)0.8033.3316.9534653650-
Puranpur(UP)0.80-1.603250--
Achnera(UP)0.70NC27.7032003250-
Baberu(UP)0.70-22.227.60345034209.52
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-46.1557.6037003715-2.63
Jayas(UP)0.70NC29.90355034807.58
Ujhani(UP)0.70NC8.603180255019.10
Muskara(UP)0.60NC16.30340033006.92
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)7.00-3034.002450024300-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)36.002.861478.802660260012.71
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC412.0026002600-3.70
Sultanpur(UP)10.00122.2232.5024502600-
Nalbari(ASM)7.608.57175.8029502950NC
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)57.00-1.721530.0060006200-
Sultanpur(UP)40.00NC160.0037503675-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC116.0034203410-
Dadri(UP)6.00NC56.0035503500-
Gangoh(UP)1.60-3.203085--
Taramira
Chomu(Raj)1.40-90.8533.4035544000-
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)34.00NC1994.602500250019.05
Dhing(ASM)31.00-11.43172.00250025006.38
Howly(ASM)26.0018.18326.0024002350-
Sultanpur(UP)12.5066.6761.5022502300-
Nalbari(ASM)9.00NC266.102850285029.55
Published on November 15, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture