Other Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:41:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)5.00-92.314990.0038900389500.26
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)1400.007.695400.002480262010.22
Sitapur(UP)460.00-2.1324490.00325032403.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)320.0077.7810912.00269027001.13
Shamli(UP)320.00-8.572768.0025252650-2.13
Chaandpur(UP)120.00-14.294260.00260026008.33
Mihipurwa(UP)113.00182.51348.3022502450-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)110.0037.52985.00320032255.79
Barhaj(UP)63.008.624781.0029503000-17.60
Ghaziabad(UP)60.009.092976.00305032001.67
Bangarpet(Kar)50.00-100.003200--15.79
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-28.576188.003100312010.71
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)40.00-16.67603.5034803470-0.57
Agra(UP)38.00-51845.0032553240-8.82
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC1576.0032503200-12.16
Lucknow(UP)34.00NC1412.003350335012.61
Buland Shahr(UP)33.00-8.33560.5026802680-2.19
Muradabad(UP)29.0011.54359.80295030101.72
Kiratpur(UP)27.00351581.1024502500-1.21
Siyana(UP)24.90126.36126.6020002000-23.08
Barabanki(UP)22.50-25761.0034903490-
Mathura(UP)21.0016.67657.0032003230NC
Kudchi(Kar)20.00233.33426.0030003300NC
Pilibhit(UP)20.00-201423.003270329011.99
Saharanpur(UP)20.00-37.51975.30285028504.78
Sandila(UP)20.0042.86580.0029502930-
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-32.141605.004650465012.05
Hapur(UP)16.00966.673006.202700295014.41
Malur(Kar)15.0065032.00439840009.54
Kayamganj(UP)15.00NC557.0030603090-11.56
Firozabad(UP)14.8019.3574.4027702850-
Etawah(UP)13.00116.67199.30340036005.26
Hardoi(UP)13.00-35330.0030403040-5.00
Fatehabad(UP)12.20144476.60325030507.26
Burdwan(WB)12.00NC141.003900390018.18
Madhoganj(UP)10.5031.25450.00295030203.51
Ghatal(WB)9.00-40313.50350035006.06
Badayoun(UP)8.00-11.11328.203100315015.67
Lalitpur(UP)8.00-11.11443.0026202610-22.60
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1327.0026002600-7.14
Raath(UP)8.00-16.002900--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.50NC1052.1028002800-20.00
Viswan(UP)7.00-12.5278.0026002500-
Kopaganj(UP)6.20-27.06305.1034253440-1.58
Farukhabad(UP)6.00-33.33392.5030503050-5.86
Rudauli(UP)5.6021.74122.8034853500-
Mirzapur(UP)5.00100266.80348035250.29
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC145.0023502400-20.07
Sirsaganj(UP)5.0025122.90334033201.83
Jangipura(UP)5.0025106.00352036401.15
Bareilly(UP)4.20100214.203325327511.95
Gangoh(UP)4.2016.67134.4024902490-
Allahabad(UP)4.00NC154.0032503200-1.52
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29304.8034353425-46.83
Kosikalan(UP)3.805.5690.8031403120-
Paliakala(UP)3.10342.86196.50302033202.03
Pratapgarh(UP)3.002012.5035503500-
Naugarh(UP)3.00NC209.60354535507.42
Devariya(UP)3.00NC164.9035853575-2.32
Haathras(UP)3.0020172.803500350018.64
Sardhana(UP)3.00NC171.002500250016.28
Faizabad(UP)2.80-88.8101.70381038005.10
Etah(UP)2.60-25.71114.60316031504.64
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.608.33102.4030503050-7.58
Atarra(UP)2.50108.3378.3034503440-
Mainpuri(UP)2.50-30.56164.803250324510.54
Konch(UP)2.502528.00322531502.38
Safdarganj(UP)2.40-17.2470.8032003400-7.25
Charra(UP)2.00-2081.80320032000.79
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC38.9031503350-1.56
Mahoba(UP)2.00-16.6737.7029703000-
Orai(UP)2.00-4.002950--
Gazipur(UP)2.00-33.33382.70354036707.27
Sindholi(UP)2.0010052.0022002200-
Karvi(UP)2.00-28.57106.30344034409.21
Bindki(UP)2.00-50145.3035503550-5.84
Naanpara(UP)2.00-28.5749.90305030800.33
Bangarmau(UP)1.60NC58.703150305010.53
Maudaha(UP)1.606.6727.603440342010.26
Tundla(UP)1.60NC71.8032453245-7.81
Nalbari(ASM)1.50-42.31124.2037003800-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.505063.20250026005.26
Khair(UP)1.5087.5157.9033003300-5.71
Kannauj(UP)1.5050108.90330032501.54
Sehjanwa(UP)1.5025509.9034403480-1.71
Badda(UP)1.50-2571.8028002650-
Wazirganj(UP)1.40-447.8031503175-
Bahraich(UP)1.30-23.5333.3034203420-3.93
Fatehpur(UP)1.3085.7160.2036803700-3.16
Anandnagar(UP)1.20NC76.203585354510.31
Puwaha(UP)1.20-6073.0028002650-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.0042.8616.6032403230-
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3368.30320032004.92
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC61.10382037806.70
Purulia(WB)1.00-33.3326.00310031003.33
Baberu(UP)0.8014.299.20342534508.73
Achnera(UP)0.70NC29.1031703200-
Jayas(UP)0.70NC31.30355035507.58
Nawabganj(UP)0.70-12.518.3535203465-
Bilsi(UP)0.70-1.403180-6.00
Ujhani(UP)0.60-14.299.803190318019.48
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)40.0011.111558.802650266012.29
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC440.00270027008.00
Nalbari(ASM)5.00-34.21185.8028502950-3.39
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)18.00350229.007462740237.24
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.002.942064.602500250019.05
Jorhat(ASM)27.50101064.502600260013.04
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC680.002700270010.20
Nalbari(ASM)8.00-11.11282.102750285025.00
Yam
Mangkolemba(Nag)3.00-2540.0023002200-
Published on November 18, 2019
