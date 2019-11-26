Other Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC144.2039000391509.86
Gur(Jaggery)
Mihipurwa(UP)58.9040.241678.1021502150-
Sandila(UP)15.00-25690.0029002850-
Gondal(UP)12.50NC640.203650366012.31
Farukhabad(UP)12.0033.33434.5030503150-5.86
Haldwani(Utr)10.40300103.8024002500-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.00-56.731111.7024002400-31.43
Badayoun(UP)5.00-16.67369.203150310016.67
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC165.0023202300-17.14
Gangoh(UP)4.1017.14157.2024802485-
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC123.8030103030-1.63
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-33.33463.0027302700-21.10
Viswan(UP)4.00NC294.0025002600-
Sirsaganj(UP)4.00-11.11139.90335033509.84
Naugarh(UP)3.00-33.33232.20352535506.02
Haathras(UP)3.00-25190.80310032505.08
Karvi(UP)3.0050112.30343034408.89
Safdarganj(UP)3.003.4582.6032203300-6.67
Sindholi(UP)2.0010058.0022002200-
Dadri(UP)2.0033.3379.3030503000NC
Fatehpur(UP)1.802066.8036003620-0.83
Basti(UP)1.00-16.6767.8034203450-1.16
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-33.33511.9033403440-4.57
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-2256.602500--
Jorhat(ASM)25.00NC1169.5026002600-
Published on November 26, 2019
