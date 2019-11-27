Other Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)65.00NC5250.0038900389000.39
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10147.8039000390009.86
Gur(Jaggery)
Anakapally(AP)99.50949.58244.36324046555.61
Mumbai(Mah)70.0022.811523.004900490025.64
Barhaj(UP)66.00-1.495167.0029002900-19.22
Mihipurwa(UP)57.40-2.551792.9021502150-
Muradabad(UP)55.00120519.8029002980NC
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.291726.0032003250-8.57
Khatauli(UP)30.50-40.78638.6021902200-
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-27.781729.004650465012.05
Kiratpur(UP)25.0019.051673.1023502400-4.86
Chittoor(AP)22.00120334.0030003000NC
Jafarganj(UP)16.0077.78277.5028002800-
Farukhabad(UP)15.0025464.5030503050-5.86
Rompicherla(AP)12.002060.0032003325-
Badayoun(UP)12.00140393.203140315016.30
Haldwani(Utr)9.70-6.73123.2024002400-
Madhoganj(UP)8.50-19.05467.00295029504.42
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1377.00270027008.00
Gazipur(UP)6.508.33414.70350035009.38
Chandausi(UP)6.00-20317.00314031001.29
Kasganj(UP)6.0050135.8029803010-2.61
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.00-33.331123.7024002400-31.43
Rudauli(UP)4.6021.05148.4034803500-
Gangoh(UP)4.509.76166.2024852480-
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5472.0027252730-21.24
Naugarh(UP)3.5016.67239.20350035257.53
Kosikalan(UP)2.60-7.14101.6032203220-
Fatehpur(UP)2.5038.8971.8036103600-0.55
Anandnagar(UP)1.5087.582.80357035859.85
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-3.003260--
Achalda(UP)1.202034.8035003500-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC69.20242524752.11
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2932.1030603190-
Bilsi(UP)0.8014.293.00310031803.33
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)36.00201760.802660266012.24
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-20530.0027002750NC
Millets
Dindori(MP)10.01567.33256.28180020005.88
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)125.0038.893228.0065-85.00
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-81.427.4035503650-21.11
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.00-2.782326.602500250019.05
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-20770.002700275010.20
Published on November 27, 2019
