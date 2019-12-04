Other Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:17:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00-2.001300--
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)55.00-8.335600.0038900389500.26
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10163.00392003910010.42
Gur(Jaggery)
Mumbai(Mah)1006.002479.493613.004900490025.64
Lakhimpur(UP)900.002044089.002980300012.45
Sitapur(UP)650.004.8428190.0031503180-2.17
Muradabad(UP)220.00101359.802950295010.28
Maigalganj(UP)160.00-845380.0022002350-
Tikonia(UP)160.0015.9410885.13339534356.09
Chaandpur(UP)140.0016.674780.002450245016.67
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)115.00-4.173455.0030003125-0.83
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)97.2070.833199.1033503300-4.29
Mihipurwa(UP)97.0031.612310.9021002100-
Ghaziabad(UP)90.00NC3336.0028502950-1.72
Barhaj(UP)90.0036.365347.0028002900-21.35
Hasanpur(UP)55.00-110.003000--
Saharanpur(UP)52.0020.932319.302700270014.89
Vadodara(Guj)49.27350.37109.4845004500-
Agra(UP)47.0017.52179.0030403050-15.08
Khatauli(UP)42.50-22.02832.6021902150-
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.291936.00295030001.72
Lucknow(UP)38.008.571628.00322532258.40
Buland Shahr(UP)37.002.78864.5025502550-1.16
Bangalore(Kar)28.00133.331869.00445044504.71
Mathura(UP)28.003.7811.00314031501.29
Kiratpur(UP)26.0041823.1023502330NC
Barabanki(UP)25.0038.89945.0034003415-
Chittoor(AP)22.0083.33402.0030003000NC
Etawah(UP)18.0012.5297.3028002800-12.50
Badayoun(UP)15.0036.36475.203175318027.00
Kayamganj(UP)15.0025647.0029502970-11.14
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-16.671583.00311031407.43
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-18.75550.5029502950-3.28
Gondal(UP)12.00-7.69690.203630365011.35
Bareilly(UP)12.00275276.60312531405.22
Madhoganj(UP)12.0041.18525.00293029303.72
Siyana(UP)12.00-37.5221.0021002100-19.23
Firozabad(UP)11.00-8.33120.4026702725-
Rompicherla(AP)10.00NC189.0022002000-
Baraut(UP)7.00-12.51437.002800280016.67
Chandausi(UP)6.0020339.0031453150-2.78
Mirzapur(UP)6.0050295.80355035255.34
Pukhrayan(UP)6.00NC230.0027002800-
Hardoi(UP)6.00-14.29446.0029602900-7.50
Mainpuri(UP)5.50-8.33198.803100308012.32
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-56.67511.0030503220NC
Rudauli(UP)5.208.33185.6034353430-
Gangoh(UP)5.1013.33185.4024602495-
Auraiya(UP)5.00-16.6741.6030003300-
Kasganj(UP)5.0025171.8029402930-0.68
Faizabad(UP)4.5028.57117.7035003600-3.45
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-22.411177.3024002400-31.43
Haldwani(Utr)4.50-29.69145.0024602400-
Atarra(UP)4.0014.29105.3033003375-
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-33.33353.8034003410-47.37
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11497.0027452740-20.66
Haathras(UP)4.0060203.8031003050NC
Safdarganj(UP)4.0014.2915.00322032103.87
Khurja(UP)3.808.57287.70254025001.60
Naugarh(UP)3.509.38260.20344534508.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.406.25120.8029502950-7.81
Paliakala(UP)3.203.23202.902970302011.24
Partaval(UP)3.00-14.2960.5030503400-8.27
Sirsaganj(UP)3.00NC157.90334033209.51
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-22.22120.4032003270-
Charra(UP)2.608.3399.8032803285-2.09
Fatehpur(UP)2.5015082.00358535900.99
Devariya(UP)2.50-21.88184.30350035003.70
Kannauj(UP)2.50NC122.9029003000-12.12
Bharthna(UP)2.50-3.85113.2028002900-6.67
Naanpara(UP)2.40-29.4171.5029503000-8.10
Mahoba(UP)2.1016.6745.5028502910-
Nalbari(ASM)2.00-33.33134.2037003700-
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00-33.3326.5036153550-
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3365.4034003400NC
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC62.0021002200-
Tundla(UP)2.0017.655.7032002650-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010097.0023502325-
Anandnagar(UP)1.502591.803535354526.25
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC9.0032603260-
Bindki(UP)1.50-50165.30353035004.44
Bahraich(UP)1.40-12.545.30341034201.79
Chorichora(UP)1.20-2019.5035003500-1.69
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.101020.8032603240-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.1037.5118.30345034507.48
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00-506.004300370043.33
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC75.20240024003.23
Puwaha(UP)1.00-16.6788.4026502700-
Achalda(UP)1.00-5040.8030503050-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-23.08516.5033003300-5.71
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC63.10360038209.09
Achnera(UP)0.80-11.1137.1029602960-
Bilsi(UP)0.80NC4.6028003100-6.67
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2011.4031303130-
Badda(UP)0.60-4080.00265027001.92
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)29.00-17.141968.802660250012.24
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC650.00275027501.85
Nalbari(ASM)5.00NC205.8028502850-3.39
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)8.00-75.76311.006637774222.07
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.00NC2466.602500250019.05
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC890.002750275012.24
Nalbari(ASM)6.50-18.75311.102750275025.00
Published on December 04, 2019
