Other Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:12:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC4.002600100044.44
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC4.0016001300-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC5720.0038900389500.39
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11167.00394003940010.99
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.0033.3346489.002970298012.93
Sitapur(UP)600.00-7.6929390.00316031505.33
Muzzafarnagar(UP)420.00200013612.002580261511.21
Muradabad(UP)210.00-4.551779.802930295012.69
Tikonia(UP)142.50-10.9411170.13341533956.72
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)120.004.353695.0027753000-2.97
Shamli(UP)120.00-524028.0025102665-2.71
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)116.0019.343431.1033003350-5.71
Maigalganj(UP)100.00-37.55580.0029702200-
Barhaj(UP)100.0011.115547.0028002800-21.35
Mihipurwa(UP)95.00-2.062500.9021002100-
Mumbai(Mah)74.00-92.643761.004900490025.64
Udaipura(Raj)72.70-36.78878.6033003300NC
Hasanpur(UP)70.0027.27250.0030303000-
Ghaziabad(UP)65.00-27.783466.0028502850-1.72
Saharanpur(UP)64.0023.082447.302720270016.24
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00-7.696558.003120310020.00
Khatauli(UP)53.5025.88939.6021802190-
Lucknow(UP)42.0010.531712.003225322524.04
Agra(UP)40.00-14.892259.003050304012.13
Buland Shahr(UP)38.002.7940.50255025504.94
Aligarh(UP)30.00-251996.00300029509.09
Mathura(UP)29.003.57869.00312031400.65
Barabanki(UP)25.00NC995.0034103400-
Nira(Saswad)(Mah)21.0050109.00356236254.76
Badayoun(UP)20.0033.33515.203125317522.55
Pilibhit(UP)20.0033.331623.003100311010.71
Etawah(UP)15.00-16.67327.30300028005.26
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.69578.5029502950-4.84
Gondal(UP)13.008.33716.203630363011.69
Sandila(UP)13.00-13.33812.0029102900-
Ghatal(WB)13.00NC365.50335033001.52
Firozabad(UP)12.009.09144.4026752670-
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-20671.0029602950-6.92
Chutmalpur(UP)11.5015112.0022252250-
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-80120.00385032001.32
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC225.0024002350-9.43
Bareilly(UP)9.50-20.83295.60314031255.72
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-18.18317.5027502850-3.51
Madhoganj(UP)8.00-33.33541.002930293010.57
Hardoi(UP)8.0033.33462.0029302960-8.44
Kopaganj(UP)7.2020331.50337534006.64
Baraut(UP)7.00NC1451.00260028008.33
Mainpuri(UP)7.0027.27212.803050310012.13
Robertsganj(UP)6.0050088.7034503525NC
Viswan(UP)6.00-14.29334.0024002500-
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC521.40325030506.56
Azamgarh(UP)5.0025363.80338034005.63
Khairagarh(UP)5.00NC243.8025502520-
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00-16.67240.0027202700-
Gangoh(UP)4.80-5.88195.0024552460-
Rudauli(UP)4.70-9.62195.0034003435-
Atarra(UP)4.5012.5114.3032503300-
Bijnaur(UP)4.50-18.18143.50312525859.65
Jaunpur(UP)4.50125109.10370037256.94
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5506.0027402745-21.26
Safdarganj(UP)4.505091.6032203220-0.92
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20179.8029502940-0.34
Khair(UP)4.0060172.9031003100-1.59
Khurja(UP)4.005.26295.70254525402.62
Naugarh(UP)3.808.57267.80342534457.70
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50-22.221184.3024002400-31.43
Pratapgarh(UP)3.005032.5036003615-
Etah(UP)3.00-14.29135.60305030508.93
Rampur(UP)3.00NC72.60295029000.85
Devariya(UP)3.0020190.303490350029.26
Haathras(UP)3.00-25209.8030003100-3.23
Sirsaganj(UP)3.00NC163.903350334023.16
Sardhana(UP)3.00NC191.002600250013.04
Naanpara(UP)3.002577.5029002950-9.66
Kosikalan(UP)2.903.57126.2032203200-
Kannauj(UP)2.8012128.5029002900-10.77
Badda(UP)2.50316.6785.00270026503.85
Charra(UP)2.30-11.54104.40327032807.21
Nalbari(ASM)2.00NC138.2037003700-
Khalilabad(UP)2.0010050.7030503000-3.94
Puwaha(UP)2.0010092.4027002650-
Dadri(UP)2.00NC92.3030003050-1.64
Bharthna(UP)2.00-20117.2029002800NC
Tundla(UP)1.80-1089.603210324013.83
Mahoba(UP)1.70-19.0548.9028852850-
Konch(UP)1.60-27.2747.60321032001.90
Jagnair(UP)1.505047.9034203320-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2568.4034003400NC
Chorichora(UP)1.502522.5034803500-2.25
Nawabganj(UP)1.4016.6725.3535853450-
Tulsipur(UP)1.40-6.6711.8032603260-
Paliakala(UP)1.40-56.25205.703020297013.53
Bahraich(UP)1.30-7.1447.90341034104.92
Baberu(UP)1.20-2014.60322033502.22
Akbarpur(UP)1.202065.503610360010.06
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-33.3393.803530353526.07
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC77.20240024003.23
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-9.09120.30345034508.66
Wazirganj(UP)0.80NC13.0031203130-
MaidaAtta
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC690.00275027501.85
Nalbari(ASM)6.0020217.8028502850-3.39
Millets
Dindori(MP)3.95-60.54264.182000180017.65
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)6.00-25323.008190663750.63
Taramira
Merta City(Raj)3.30-71.5529.8032504131-25.48
WheatAtta
Jorhat(ASM)28.00121325.502600260013.04
Nalbari(ASM)8.0023.08327.102750275025.00
Published on December 05, 2019
