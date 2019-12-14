Other Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Pune(Mah)37.00-74.003237-16.44
Badayoun(UP)19.00-5553.203140312521.71
Fatehabad(UP)18.00246.15557.40330032508.20
Ghatal(WB)11.00-15.38387.50345033504.55
Baraut(UP)9.0028.571469.002750260014.58
Jangipura(UP)3.00-54.55130.003560350010.22
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5099.0023502350-
Published on December 14, 2019
