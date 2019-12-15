Other Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10170.60397003940012.15
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)2400.0010051289.002950297013.46
Chaandpur(UP)120.00-14.295020.00235024504.44
Mihipurwa(UP)71.00-25.262642.9021502100NC
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-16.676658.003140312020.77
Viswan(UP)20.00233.33374.0025502400-
Sandila(UP)14.007.69840.0027902910-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00NC66.00345034201.17
Madhoganj(UP)12.0050565.002850293013.10
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC245.0023002400-14.81
Baraut(UP)9.00NC1487.002750275014.58
Sirsaganj(UP)5.0066.67173.903320335022.96
Etah(UP)3.00NC141.603050305012.13
Kasganj(UP)2.00-50183.803000295011.94
Atarra(UP)1.00-77.78116.3032503250-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC79.202700240018.68
Wazirganj(UP)0.80NC14.6031353120-
Published on December 15, 2019
