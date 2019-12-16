Other Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC6.0016001600-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)1.50-40255.2066568020.47
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.675820.0038900389000.52
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)165.00-60.7113942.002950258029.39
Barhaj(UP)160.00605867.0027502800-17.91
Shamli(UP)120.00NC4268.003250251025.97
Maigalganj(UP)80.00-205740.0030702970-
Muradabad(UP)80.00-61.91939.802980293013.52
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00206778.003130314020.38
Bangalore(Kar)52.0085.711973.00445044504.71
Khatauli(UP)47.50-11.211034.6023052180-
Agra(UP)43.007.52345.003050305016.86
Pilibhit(UP)39.00951701.003270310023.63
Lucknow(UP)35.00-16.671782.003300322526.92
Barabanki(UP)31.00241057.00328034102.50
Buland Shahr(UP)28.50-25997.502850255016.33
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.672046.003100300012.73
Badayoun(UP)20.005.26593.203150314022.09
Mathura(UP)20.00-31.03909.00305031205.17
Kiratpur(UP)17.00-34.621857.10236023502.61
Madhoganj(UP)16.0033.33597.002830285012.30
Jafarganj(UP)16.0077.78349.5028502750NC
Shikohabad(UP)15.0050275.0023002300-14.81
Sandila(UP)15.007.14870.0028002790-
Gondal(UP)12.50-3.85741.203625363011.54
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-21.43600.50295029505.36
Firozabad(UP)11.00-8.33166.4027002675-
Gopiganj(UP)10.0042.86162.0028002600-17.65
Baraut(UP)9.00NC1505.002750275014.58
Haldwani(Utr)8.2082.22161.4024002460-
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-33.33687.0029202960-7.30
Bareilly(UP)6.50-31.58308.603250314022.64
Gangoh(UP)6.2029.17207.40239024555.05
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC307.80356035507.55
Hardoi(UP)6.00-25474.0028202930-11.88
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-71.11567.80325033006.56
Jhansi(UP)5.00NC66.4027352755-
Safdarganj(UP)5.002525.00321032203.55
Gazipur(UP)4.50-35.71437.703530350010.31
Mainpuri(UP)4.50-35.71221.80298030508.36
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-10182.903330332023.33
Khurja(UP)4.205304.102700254510.20
Devariya(UP)4.0033.33198.303360349023.08
Mahoba(UP)3.80123.5356.5029602885-
Etah(UP)3.4013.33148.403020305011.03
Rudauli(UP)3.20-31.91201.4034903400-
Ajuha(UP)3.005045.80305033503.39
Bewar(UP)3.002020.0026002500-
Kannauj(UP)3.007.14134.5028002900-9.68
Karvi(UP)3.00-25126.30315033000.80
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-44.44114.10360037003.45
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-16.67265.0035203660-14.15
Achalda(UP)2.0010044.8030003050-
Haathras(UP)2.00-33.33213.80310030001.64
Tundla(UP)2.0011.1193.603050321016.41
Atarra(UP)1.5050119.3031503250-
Dadri(UP)1.50-2595.30295030001.72
Maudaha(UP)1.40-12.530.40312534400.81
Anandnagar(UP)1.202096.20344535307.32
Jagnair(UP)1.20-2050.3032203420-
Sankeshwar(Kar)1.00-7510.0038163300-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC81.202725270019.78
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00NC122.30342534508.73
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5064.0022002100-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC518.5032503300-7.14
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC101.0024502350-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC38.7030002960-
Ujhani(UP)0.70NC12.603225316019.89
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-2515.8031303135-
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)130.00-13.333788.0045NC
Palanpur(Guj)6.00NC335.008227819051.32
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture