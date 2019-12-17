Other Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)6.0050124.003000250025.00
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC8.0011001600-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.009.095940.0038950389000.52
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11174.60396003920010.61
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)2600.008.3356489.002950295013.46
Sitapur(UP)610.001.6730610.00310031602.65
Haldaur(UP)355.004337.5778.0026502720-
Mandya(Kar)233.000.431174.0029502780-7.81
Muzzafarnagar(UP)220.0033.3314382.002950295029.39
Barhaj(UP)150.00-6.256167.0027502750-17.91
Shamli(UP)140.0016.674548.003240325025.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)100.00-16.673895.0027402775-4.36
Saharanpur(UP)98.0053.122643.302750272015.55
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)80.90-30.263592.9033503300-4.29
Chaandpur(UP)80.00-33.335180.00235023504.44
Maigalganj(UP)50.00-37.55840.0029003070-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)50.00NC803.50352535403.07
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-16.676878.003140313020.77
Bangalore(Kar)40.00-23.082053.00445044504.71
Lucknow(UP)40.0014.291862.003325330027.88
Pilibhit(UP)40.002.561781.003260327023.25
Agra(UP)40.00-6.982425.003055305017.05
Puranpur(UP)40.002757.14108.4031503150-
Pune(Mah)32.00-13.51138.003251323716.94
Barabanki(UP)30.00-3.231117.0032003280NC
Mathura(UP)21.005951.00308030506.21
Aligarh(UP)20.00-202086.003150310014.55
Buland Shahr(UP)20.00-29.821037.502860285016.73
Kiratpur(UP)18.005.881893.10234023601.74
Sandila(UP)18.0020906.0028002800-
Etawah(UP)16.006.67359.303100300010.71
Gondal(UP)13.508768.203625362511.54
Fatehabad(UP)12.50140.38592.80325032506.56
Badayoun(UP)12.00-40617.203250315025.97
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-20299.0023002300-14.81
Kayamganj(UP)12.0050711.0029002920-7.94
Viswan(UP)12.00-40398.0025002550-
Madhoganj(UP)10.50-34.38618.002830283012.30
Ballia(UP)10.00185.71241.00352536750.71
Farukhabad(UP)10.00-9.09620.50295029505.36
Baraut(UP)9.00NC1523.002750275014.58
Bareilly(UP)8.0023.08324.603240325022.26
Bindki(UP)8.00433.33181.30329035301.23
Kopaganj(UP)7.00-2.78345.50338033756.96
Azamgarh(UP)6.0020375.80338533808.32
Gangoh(UP)5.50-11.29218.40238523904.84
Mainpuri(UP)5.5022.22232.80290029805.45
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.2048.571194.7024002400-31.43
Pandavapura(Kar)5.00-10.003000-NC
Sankeshwar(Kar)5.0040020.0033813816-
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.67349.003160314514.49
Hardoi(UP)5.00-16.67484.0028602820-10.63
Karvi(UP)4.5050135.3031253150NC
Arasikere(Kar)4.00-8.002000--
Faizabad(UP)4.00-11.11125.70327535009.17
Robertsganj(UP)4.00-33.3396.7034503450NC
Sirsaganj(UP)4.00-11.11190.903340333023.70
Safdarganj(UP)4.00-11.1199.6032103220-1.23
Charra(UP)3.8065.22112.00321532709.35
Rudauli(UP)3.6012.5208.6034853490-
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-22.22513.0027602740-21.14
Naugarh(UP)3.50-7.89274.80342534257.70
Puwaha(UP)3.507599.4026202700-
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.5205.303365336023.26
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5040272.0035203520-14.15
Rasda(UP)3.50-7.003300--19.51
Badda(UP)3.50-7.002650--
Allahabad(UP)3.00-25174.0029002950-3.33
Auraiya(UP)3.00-4047.6031503000-
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.6778.20297029509.59
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.80-17.65126.4029502950-3.28
Kosikalan(UP)2.60-10.34131.4031103220-
Anoop Shahar(UP)2.50-10.7110.6021502200-
Naanpara(UP)2.50-16.6782.5028002900-13.04
Jaunpur(UP)2.40-4118.90362536004.17
Bharthna(UP)2.2010121.60300029005.63
Tundla(UP)2.201098.003050305016.41
Bangarmau(UP)2.002562.703050315017.31
Basti(UP)2.0010071.803400342011.48
Unnao(UP)2.001008.8030753125-
Bewar(UP)2.00-33.3324.0025002600-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10187.403010300012.31
Maudaha(UP)1.8028.5734.00312031250.65
Konch(UP)1.8012.551.20320032103.23
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-4085.00335035856.35
Khair(UP)1.50-62.5175.90305031007.02
Sahiyapur(UP)1.5050125.30340034257.94
Dadri(UP)1.50NC98.30300029503.45
Baberu(UP)1.308.3317.2031403220-0.32
Achalda(UP)1.20-4047.2030403000-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.2020520.9032403250-7.43
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.6798.20345034457.48
Jagnair(UP)1.00-16.6752.3033503220-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC83.202750272520.88
Nawabganj(UP)1.00-28.5727.3535803585-
Sindholi(UP)1.00NC66.0022002200-
Haathras(UP)1.00-50215.8030503100NC
Achnera(UP)0.80NC40.3029903000-
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-42.8613.4032253260-
Ujhani(UP)0.8014.2914.203230322520.07
Lalganj(UP)0.70-1.403350--
Millets
Dindori(MP)6.7069.62277.5817002000-15.00
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)100.00-23.083988.005425.00
Palanpur(Guj)2.00-66.67339.008240822751.55
Published on December 17, 2019
