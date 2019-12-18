Other Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC10.0013001100-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00NC130.403650309610.41
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)1.40-6.67258.0067066521.38
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)55.00106050.0038900389000.52
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC178.20395003970011.58
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3000.0015.3862489.002950295013.46
Sitapur(UP)620.001.6431850.00305031000.99
Haldaur(UP)250.00-29.581278.0024502650-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)175.00-20.4514732.003165295038.82
Barhaj(UP)170.0013.336507.0027502750-15.38
Shamli(UP)120.00-14.294788.003260324026.36
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)110.00104115.0027202740-5.06
Chaandpur(UP)110.0037.55400.002500235011.11
Saharanpur(UP)100.002.042843.302750275015.55
Muradabad(UP)70.00-12.52079.803000298014.29
Mumbai(Mah)62.00-16.223885.004900490025.64
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)55.0010913.50351035252.63
Puranpur(UP)51.0027.5210.4031103150-
Maigalganj(UP)50.00NC5940.0029602900-
Agra(UP)47.0017.52519.003050305516.86
Khatauli(UP)45.50-4.211125.6023152305-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)42.30-47.713677.5033003350-5.71
Lucknow(UP)37.00-7.51936.003325332527.88
Pilibhit(UP)35.00-12.51851.003240326022.50
Barabanki(UP)32.006.671181.0032003200NC
Bangarpet(Kar)25.00150170.0036503850-3.95
Aligarh(UP)25.00252136.003150315014.55
Mathura(UP)22.004.76995.00304030804.83
Buland Shahr(UP)20.00NC1077.502870286017.14
Etawah(UP)18.0012.5395.303100310010.71
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-57.52087.00445044504.71
Badayoun(UP)15.0025647.203260325026.36
Ghatal(WB)14.0027.27415.50345034504.55
Srirangapattana(Kar)13.008.33177.0028003200-12.50
Firozabad(UP)13.0018.18192.4027502700-
Kavunthapadi(TN)12.00-24.002833--
Gorakhpur(UP)11.60-76.8123.20355035407.90
Farukhabad(UP)11.0010642.50295029505.36
Bhadravathi(Kar)10.00-20.002582-29.10
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-16.67731.0029402900-6.67
Bindki(UP)10.0025201.30327032900.62
Baraut(UP)9.00NC1541.002750275014.58
Hardoi(UP)9.0080502.0028302860-11.56
Azamgarh(UP)7.5025390.80337533858.00
Bareilly(UP)6.00-25336.603250324022.64
Chandausi(UP)6.0020361.003155316014.31
Jhansi(UP)6.002078.4027252735-
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-14.29357.50338033806.96
Gazipur(UP)6.0033.33449.70350035309.38
Mainpuri(UP)6.009.09244.803050290010.91
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-58.4603.20325032506.56
Gangoh(UP)5.20-5.45228.80240023855.03
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67317.80354035604.89
Haldwani(Utr)4.60-43.9170.6024002400-
Naugarh(UP)4.5028.57283.80340034256.92
Jangipura(UP)4.5050139.00350035608.36
Khurja(UP)4.20NC312.502860270016.73
Karvi(UP)4.20-6.67143.7031253125NC
Etah(UP)4.0017.65156.403000302010.29
Faizabad(UP)4.00NC133.703300327510.00
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29521.0027652760-21.00
Puwaha(UP)4.0014.29107.4026802620-
Sultanpur(UP)4.0014.2915.0036803600-
Devariya(UP)4.0014.29213.303350336522.71
Safdarganj(UP)4.00-2033.00321032103.55
Mahoba(UP)3.902.6364.3029852960-
Rudauli(UP)3.805.56216.2034503485-
Charra(UP)3.50-7.89119.00320032158.84
Sirsaganj(UP)3.50-12.5197.903350334024.07
Kannauj(UP)3.206.67140.9028002800-9.68
Solapur(Mah)3.00-6.003601-29.30
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00NC38.5036003600-
Ballia(UP)3.00-70247.0035003525NC
Khalilabad(UP)3.005056.7031003050-2.52
Sardhana(UP)3.00NC197.00245026008.89
Rasda(UP)3.00-14.2913.0034003300-17.07
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.007.14132.4029502950-3.28
Badda(UP)3.00-14.2913.0026802650-
Naanpara(UP)2.901688.3028002800-13.04
Jaunpur(UP)2.8016.67124.50363036254.31
Auraiya(UP)2.50-16.6752.6032003150-
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-3.85136.4031303110-
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-28.57277.0035003520-14.63
Bharthna(UP)2.5013.64126.60300030005.63
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11191.403000301011.94
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3372.4030003400-3.23
Bewar(UP)2.00NC28.0025002500-
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-2018.0028303360-
Tundla(UP)2.00-9.09102.003050305016.41
Atarra(UP)1.50NC122.3031803150-
Jagnair(UP)1.505055.3033203350-
Bahraich(UP)1.407.6950.70342034105.23
Sehjanwa(UP)1.4016.67523.7032303240-7.71
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.3387.60336033506.67
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.3018.1823.4031753260-
Bilsi(UP)1.3062.57.2028502800-5.00
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-20127.70340034008.11
Wazirganj(UP)1.2010018.2031203130-
Anandnagar(UP)1.1010100.40344034507.17
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-5064.703050305017.31
Chorichora(UP)1.00-33.3324.5034853480-2.11
Achnera(UP)0.80NC41.9030002990-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2084.802850275025.27
Akbarpur(UP)0.80-33.3367.10328036100.92
Tulsipur(UP)0.70-12.514.80325032250.78
Gurusarai(UP)0.70-12.58.5028002800-
MaidaAtta
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC730.00275027501.85
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)50.00-504088.005525.00
SabuDan
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)105.00-5.411703.8036503650-
Mumbai(Mah)36.00-72.731866.0060006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-13.33142.0034303420-
Gangoh(UP)1.6023.089.0029903150-
Mawana(UP)1.00-2.003520--
WheatAtta
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC930.002750275012.24
Published on December 18, 2019
