Other Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC14.0011001100-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-9.096150.0038900389000.39
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)880.0046.6734810.00310031252.65
Shamli(UP)160.0016.795382.003190321023.64
Barhaj(UP)150.00-11.766807.0028002750-12.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)140.00-36.3615452.003100295035.96
Maigalganj(UP)60.00206160.0027502850-
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00NC7118.003140315024.11
Agra(UP)55.00102729.002980295014.18
Muradnagar(UP)50.00-82.142030.002950245025.53
Mihipurwa(UP)43.90-38.172730.70220021502.33
Khatauli(UP)39.50-16.841299.6022902290-
Aligarh(UP)35.00402206.003250315016.07
Barabanki(UP)32.50NC1311.00322532100.78
Mathura(UP)22.004.761081.00303030454.48
Badayoun(UP)21.0016.67725.203230323026.67
Etawah(UP)20.00-4.76477.303150310012.50
Sandila(UP)20.00NC986.0028202810-
Pilibhit(UP)18.00-401947.003280325524.01
Kiratpur(UP)14.00-201956.10245024003.81
Buland Shahr(UP)12.00-251133.503100310026.53
Kayamganj(UP)11.0010753.0029802940-5.40
Madhoganj(UP)10.500.96659.802830283012.30
Gazipur(UP)9.5058.33468.70350035009.38
Vishalpur(UP)9.30132.5110.303280318020.81
Baraut(UP)9.00NC1577.002850280018.75
Farukhabad(UP)8.00-33.33682.50300029509.09
Khair(UP)8.00433.33191.90305030507.02
Mainpuri(UP)7.007.69271.80297530408.18
Haldwani(Utr)6.90-28.12203.6025002460-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.50-9.721222.1024002400-31.43
Bareilly(UP)6.00-29.41365.603250323522.64
Lakshar(Utr)5.50-11.002400--
Gangoh(UP)5.20-17.46251.80238523804.61
Robertsganj(UP)5.0025106.7034403450-0.29
Chandausi(UP)4.00-50385.003160316014.49
Karvi(UP)4.00-4.76151.7031253125NC
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC41.00321032103.55
Faizabad(UP)3.80-5141.303300330010.00
Mahoba(UP)3.80-9.5280.3029652970-
Etah(UP)3.6020169.603000302010.29
Lalitpur(UP)3.60-5.26535.8027602760-21.14
Naugarh(UP)3.50-27.08300.40335033755.35
Partaval(UP)3.50-6587.50307530507.89
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.3010139.0029002950-4.92
Devariya(UP)3.206.67225.703345334023.89
Kannauj(UP)3.206.67153.3028002800-9.68
Sahiyapur(UP)3.00150133.70334034005.20
Naanpara(UP)3.003.4594.3028002800-12.23
Rudauli(UP)3.00-16.67229.4034003400-
Basti(UP)2.801282.40335033709.84
Kosikalan(UP)2.504.17146.2031303120-
Haathras(UP)2.50-16.67226.8030503050NC
Srirangapattana(Kar)2.00-33.33187.0026003000-18.75
Atarra(UP)2.0066.67128.7031003200-
Jaunpur(UP)2.00-16.67133.30365036354.89
Khalilabad(UP)2.00122.2262.5030503000-4.98
Ajuha(UP)2.00-33.3349.80300030501.69
Sindholi(UP)2.0010070.0022002200-
Bewar(UP)2.00-9.0936.4026002600-
Sardhana(UP)2.00-33.33201.00245024508.89
Akbarpur(UP)1.6033.3372.70335032753.08
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-7.6990.00342533608.73
Bangarmau(UP)1.00NC66.703050305017.31
Bilsi(UP)1.00-23.089.2029502850-1.67
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-28.57525.70355032301.43
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.33100.30300030003.45
Ujhani(UP)0.9028.5717.403260323523.02
Chorichora(UP)0.80-33.3328.5034753470-2.39
Wazirganj(UP)0.80NC21.4031703110-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.5103.40351034509.69
Gurusarai(UP)0.70NC11.3028002800-
Bijnaur(UP)0.60-90.77157.703140316023.14
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)6.00200351.008075824048.52
Taramira
Sri Madhopur(Raj)9.00650143.4034003400-20.00
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)40.0014.292546.602500250019.05
Published on December 23, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture