Other Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:09:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Chaandpur(UP)70.00-36.365540.002950250031.11
Gazipur(UP)18.5032.14559.70348034808.75
Rudauli(UP)3.805.56251.8032653300-
Naugarh(UP)3.206.67312.80338033407.81
Sehjanwa(UP)2.8055.56537.7033503450-4.29
Sardhana(UP)2.00-33.33211.00245025008.89
Anandnagar(UP)1.0025109.003560354511.25
Published on December 31, 2019
