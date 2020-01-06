Other Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Mihipurwa(UP)81.00-1175.202250-4.65
Maigalganj(UP)70.00-3024.002850--
Khatauli(UP)33.50-731.802625--
Chittoor(AP)30.00-231.003000--
Gopiganj(UP)20.00-50.003600-28.57
Kiratpur(UP)15.00-445.802601-13.09
Gazipur(UP)15.00-145.603500-12.90
Tamkuhi Road(UP)11.50-212.402400--25.00
Sandila(UP)11.00-509.002810--
Badayoun(UP)9.00-320.603325-33.00
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-97.003300--
Baraut(UP)8.00-306.003000-25.00
Jangipura(UP)7.00-37.503500-16.67
Khairagarh(UP)5.00-26.602620--
Karvi(UP)4.20-48.603100--0.80
Gangoh(UP)3.80-99.602415-5.00
Bewar(UP)3.00-18.702700--
Sardhana(UP)3.00-49.002850-23.91
Sahiyapur(UP)2.50-36.703350-8.06
Kosikalan(UP)2.30-64.203140--
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-22.803050-NC
Sindholi(UP)2.00-25.002200--
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-38.503525--
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-75.603300-13.79
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80-0.802985--
Lalganj(UP)0.80-2.203350--
Published on January 06, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture