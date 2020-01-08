Other Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)563.00-1126.002400--
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00-220.0038950-0.65
Kasganj(UP)1.80-7.6039600-11.86
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3400.0013.3333791.002970300016.93
Sitapur(UP)820.001.2311700.003450341036.90
Hapur(UP)160.00-5.88347.503280325045.78
Meerut(UP)140.0016.67260.0030153020-
Mumbai(Mah)113.0022.831841.004900490028.95
Barhaj(UP)90.00-18.182125.0029502850-4.22
Ghaziabad(UP)75.00-755.002850-NC
Maigalganj(UP)70.00-12.53174.0029002900-
Agra(UP)70.00-1.41845.003070304018.08
Chaandpur(UP)70.00-41.672170.002900295026.09
Saharanpur(UP)60.00-201204.002900290022.88
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-9.091395.00285028005.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00-33.336003.002950298029.39
Shamli(UP)46.00-74.442907.0029753010-
Bangalore(Kar)40.00-62.26989.004650465012.05
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.11720.003400335033.33
Muradabad(UP)40.00-1097.603100-18.32
Lucknow(UP)38.008.57677.003160316018.13
Buland Shahr(UP)30.00-14.29503.002750278012.24
Mathura(UP)24.00NC484.003200322018.52
Vishalpur(UP)21.50-52.403140-18.94
Barabanki(UP)21.00-30529.003270324014.34
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00-138.002840--
Etawah(UP)17.006.25234.003500350027.27
Kiratpur(UP)16.00-11.11479.802650262015.22
Pilibhit(UP)15.503.33516.503255326024.71
Gondal(UP)14.507.41229.903580358011.88
Hardoi(UP)14.00-30265.0028602840-
Azamgarh(UP)12.508.7103.203350332510.74
Mainpuri(UP)12.504.17127.80285028755.56
Badayoun(UP)12.0050340.603250334032.11
Chorichora(UP)12.00-23.903475-11.38
Manvi(Kar)11.00-11.004850--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.50111.11226.4024002400-25.00
Jafarganj(UP)9.00NC106.0032003300-
Firozabad(UP)8.70-116.903020--
Fatehabad(UP)8.20-46.05173.70302032205.96
Ballia(UP)8.0033.33101.003580357510.15
Farukhabad(UP)8.00NC229.503080295020.78
Baraut(UP)8.00NC314.003000300022.45
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-20267.5029802970-1.32
Jangipura(UP)8.0014.2945.503500350016.67
Puranpur(UP)7.50316.67159.5031503110-
Kopaganj(UP)7.00-6.67107.403355335010.00
Madhoganj(UP)7.00-26.32216.402830282020.43
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.6779.503160315020.15
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.6795.203080306015.79
Sirsaganj(UP)5.0011.1179.603350333026.89
Ghatal(WB)5.00-61.54160.503450350013.11
Bareilly(UP)4.50-30.77144.703125310017.26
Srirangapattana(Kar)4.00-33.3388.0028003100-
Atarra(UP)4.0014.2954.1031253100-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11156.2027505750-18.15
Faizabad(UP)3.50-3058.903700362523.33
Jaunpur(UP)3.50-3043.903760370010.59
Khurja(UP)3.50-7.89101.302800275015.94
Puwaha(UP)3.50NC52.3026502650-
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.564.603480352525.18
Karvi(UP)3.50-7.8955.90316031151.61
Bahraich(UP)3.20-11.1121.103450315017.95
Gangoh(UP)3.20-21.95106.9024252415-1.62
Paliakala(UP)3.1010.7119.202960293020.82
Pratapgarh(UP)3.002027.0036003600-
Khalilabad(UP)3.0020026.8030253050-0.82
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.2914.0037503725-
Ajuha(UP)3.00-6.2518.5030002950-
Haathras(UP)3.00-2571.50315031508.62
Kannauj(UP)3.00-45.502900-7.41
Mahoba(UP)2.60-39.902940--
Etah(UP)2.50-62.603080-15.79
Tundla(UP)2.5013.6426.603040302012.59
Basti(UP)2.30-14.8125.903340334010.60
Charra(UP)2.20-8.3346.5030003010-40.00
Naanpara(UP)2.20-26.6737.7028002750-
Bewar(UP)2.10-19.2323.4025002600-
Jagnair(UP)2.00-15.603550--
Unnao(UP)2.00-5.003125--
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC29.0022002200-
Fatehpur(UP)1.7088.8933.003625363024.14
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-22.2239.90335033508.41
Sehjanwa(UP)1.4016.6778.203270328012.76
Bilsi(UP)1.00256.4030502980-
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-23.089.7034003400-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-12.703090--
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2913.5029502950-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-2040.303535354026.25
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2022.502825270024.18
Muskara(UP)0.60-254.10316031500.32
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)80.00602049.0045-20.00
Palanpur(Guj)6.00-161.007812-41.78
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)87.00-25.64408.0058005800-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.6758.0034303420-
Vishalpur(UP)10.00-20.003340--
Mawana(UP)5.50-11.003600--
Gangoh(UP)4.107.8915.8030403025-
Paliakala(UP)1.00-16.674.4034803450-
Published on January 08, 2020
