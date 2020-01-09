Other Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)1.60-3.20680--
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC320.003895038900-
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC11.603980039500-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3300.00-2.9437091.002980297016.41
Tikonia(UP)325.00-1466.303375-3.21
Chittoor(AP)93.00210324.0030003000-
Agra(UP)72.002.86917.003050307017.31
Ghaziabad(UP)65.00-13.33820.0028502850NC
Maigalganj(UP)60.00-14.293234.0029302900-
Saharanpur(UP)54.00-101258.002920290023.73
Mihipurwa(UP)54.003.051281.6021502150NC
Gopiganj(UP)50.00614.29107.0027003600-5.26
Golagokarnath(UP)50.0025970.002900291016.00
Khatauli(UP)44.50-11.88826.8026002560-
Lucknow(UP)42.0010.53719.003100316015.89
Bangalore(Kar)40.00NC1029.004650465012.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.00-206043.003050295033.77
Shamli(UP)40.00-13.042947.0030002975-
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.5755.003500340037.25
Muradabad(UP)35.00-12.51132.603150310020.23
Barabanki(UP)26.0023.81555.003280327014.69
Khair(UP)25.00-28.57105.503050305012.96
Buland Shahr(UP)25.00-16.67528.002780275013.47
Mathura(UP)25.004.17509.003220320019.26
Gazipur(UP)18.005.88180.603500350012.00
Bindki(UP)18.00414.29115.3031603190-
Etawah(UP)16.00-5.88250.003480350026.55
Pilibhit(UP)14.60-5.81531.103245325524.33
Gondal(UP)14.00-3.45243.903580358011.88
Mainpuri(UP)12.600.8140.40284028505.19
Jhansi(UP)12.50-53.602290--
Badayoun(UP)11.00-8.33351.603250325032.11
Sandila(UP)10.0011.11528.0028152800-
Jangipura(UP)9.0012.554.503500350016.67
Firozabad(UP)8.50-2.3125.4030503020-
Kiratpur(UP)8.00-50487.802670265015.58
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.00-15.79234.4024002400-25.00
Srirangapattana(Kar)7.007595.0030002800-
Farukhabad(UP)7.00-12.5236.503100308021.57
Bareilly(UP)6.0033.33150.703125312517.26
Kayamganj(UP)6.00-25273.50312029802.97
Viswan(UP)6.00NC173.0024002500-
Sirsaganj(UP)5.501085.103340335026.52
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-36.59178.903250302014.04
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC72.5034203465-0.44
Lalitpur(UP)4.8020161.0027452750-18.30
Rudauli(UP)4.809.09135.1032953285-
Allahabad(UP)4.50-1057.50302529008.04
Kasganj(UP)4.00-2099.203120308017.29
Sultanpur(UP)4.0033.3318.0037503750-
Gangoh(UP)3.8018.75110.7024202425-1.83
Paliakala(UP)3.8022.5823.002920296019.18
Atarra(UP)3.50-12.557.6031503125-
Khurja(UP)3.20-8.57104.502810280016.36
Kannauj(UP)3.206.6748.70290029007.41
Bahraich(UP)3.00-6.2524.103430345017.26
Etah(UP)3.002065.603100308016.54
Mahoba(UP)3.0015.3842.9029652940-
Puwaha(UP)3.00-14.2955.3026502650-
Rampur(UP)3.00-21.103140-18.94
Bewar(UP)3.0042.8626.4026002500-
Haathras(UP)3.00NC74.50305031505.17
Kosikalan(UP)2.901669.6031303100-
Basti(UP)2.8021.7428.703340334010.60
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.6721.3030003000-
Naanpara(UP)2.7022.7340.4028002800-
Baberu(UP)2.5066.6714.0030803100-
Khalilabad(UP)2.50-16.6729.3030503025NC
Tundla(UP)2.40-429.00307030407.72
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-23.0849.60324032704.52
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0042.8641.90335033508.41
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC31.0022002200-
Dadri(UP)2.00-2039.5030003000-
Badda(UP)2.00-5015.3026502650-
Jagnair(UP)1.20-4016.8036203550-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC21.803420345021.93
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-22.003620-17.53
Anandnagar(UP)0.9012.541.203545353526.61
Mauranipur(UP)0.90-104.9028002800-15.15
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC23.302900282527.47
Lalganj(UP)0.80NC3.0033503350-
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-2010.5034203400-
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2013.5031103090-
Muskara(UP)0.7016.674.8031503160NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-402.4031052960-
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)40.00-502089.0044-20.00
Palanpur(Guj)7.0016.67168.007605781238.02
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)21.00-75.86450.0056005800-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.1488.0034203430-
Dadri(UP)8.00-2036.0036003600-
Mawana(UP)5.00-9.0921.0036103600-
Gangoh(UP)3.80-7.3223.4030253040-
Paliakala(UP)1.40407.2034403480-
Published on January 09, 2020
