Other Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3600.00-5.2648091.002980295015.50
Barhaj(UP)120.00502405.00308030505.30
Chaandpur(UP)70.00-12.52500.002900290031.82
Badayoun(UP)15.007.14402.603200324030.61
Mihipurwa(UP)14.0055.561406.30225022504.65
Kiratpur(UP)6.00-60534.802720270018.26
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-33.33121.003250320020.37
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC184.10315032503.28
Gangoh(UP)3.30-13.16114.0024302420-1.02
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-33.3345.203085320011.78
Ujhani(UP)1.00NC8.703200320019.40
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-35.002325--
Published on January 21, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture