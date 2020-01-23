Other Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)9.00-98.41144.0024002400-
DryFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)9.0038.4631.0066072013.79
Jhansi(UP)1.20-33.339.2066567547.78
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.67790.0038900389500.39
Kasganj(UP)1.80-1022.40394003980010.99
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC6.004200042000-
GreenFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)15.10-30.20300--
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3800.005.5651891.002950298014.79
Mandya(Kar)281.0019.071267.0032503200-
Hapur(UP)220.0037.5567.502750328021.68
Tikonia(UP)121.00-54.751854.70327033105.48
Maigalganj(UP)120.001003414.0028702850-
Shamli(UP)120.002003067.0029603000-
Barhaj(UP)110.00-8.332515.00308030809.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)100.00-16.676263.002910275016.40
Mumbai(Mah)80.00-39.392147.004900490016.67
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0077.781520.003050295011.93
Saharanpur(UP)78.00501388.003000293019.52
Gorakhpur(UP)63.00-171.603420--
Aligarh(UP)55.0037.51340.003650365043.14
Lucknow(UP)48.002.13859.003150315014.96
Khatauli(UP)43.5070.59934.3026102655-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)43.00-879.002300--
Chittoor(AP)41.00-55.91365.0030003000-
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-201060.002900290016.00
Mathura(UP)31.0014.81593.00302031009.82
Pukhrayan(UP)30.0050168.0027002840-
Buland Shahr(UP)30.0057.89601.002900283018.37
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)27.00-222.003500-4.48
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-66.671169.0032504650-21.69
Badayoun(UP)25.0066.67427.603150320028.57
Muradabad(UP)25.00-16.671187.603120320015.56
Barabanki(UP)24.006.67623.50312532009.27
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)22.40-52.241541.20345035501.47
Srirangapattana(Kar)21.00-62.5172.003250280016.07
Azamgarh(UP)17.0070130.203400340012.77
Pilibhit(UP)15.50-18.42600.803195321021.71
Shikohabad(UP)15.0050172.0023502100-4.08
Vishalpur(UP)15.00-28.5788.403190314022.22
Gondal(UP)14.805.71272.703540358018.00
Jafarganj(UP)14.00133.33135.003150325012.50
Khair(UP)12.00-40182.503100305019.23
Firozabad(UP)11.70-2.5149.1031803000-
Jaunpur(UP)11.00214.2958.40360037505.26
Jhansi(UP)11.00-18.5278.1027802285-
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-174.003273-5.58
Mainpuri(UP)10.00-16.67162.403050286017.31
Madhoganj(UP)8.50-19.05245.902850283021.79
Bareilly(UP)8.0033.33172.703100318517.42
Etawah(UP)8.00-46.67288.003480345026.55
Kiratpur(UP)8.0033.33542.802750272022.77
Sandila(UP)8.00-20555.5029402770-
Chorichora(UP)8.00-33.3331.903400347519.30
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.2060249.6023002400-17.86
Ballia(UP)7.0016.67114.00345035606.15
Farukhabad(UP)7.00-17.65252.003250305027.45
Kayamganj(UP)7.0016.67291.503220316021.05
Viswan(UP)7.0016.67180.0024002400-
Sirsaganj(UP)6.009.0991.103200334022.61
Mirzapur(UP)5.50-15.3884.50346034505.49
Khairagarh(UP)5.0040032.6026202650-
Robertsganj(UP)5.0042.8632.50344534750.88
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-13.04169.6027702750-14.51
Devariya(UP)4.002571.803420345015.93
Gazipur(UP)4.00-77.78184.60350035007.69
Gangoh(UP)3.9018.18117.9024352430-0.41
Mahoba(UP)3.7023.3349.6028602965-
Etah(UP)3.6012.575.003190313020.38
Kannauj(UP)3.303.1258.203100305014.81
Atarra(UP)3.00-14.2960.6031003150-
Puranpur(UP)3.0050167.0031903170-
Dadri(UP)3.005044.50290030501.75
Kosikalan(UP)2.70-12.978.5031103135-
Hardoi(UP)2.70-90.36295.7030402740-
Baberu(UP)2.6085.7118.0031003100-
Basti(UP)2.60439.403400335019.30
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.6729.5036603600-
Charra(UP)2.50NC54.503210320025.88
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.7126.403260320024.19
Haathras(UP)2.50-16.6783.003400307511.48
Purulia(WB)2.50-14.002900-16.00
Tundla(UP)2.301535.503060306015.47
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-57.69186.30322031505.57
Bewar(UP)2.105031.5028002500-
Kasganj(UP)2.00-28.57107.803250314022.64
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-5035.30335031509.84
Tulsipur(UP)2.0066.674.2034303450-
Naanpara(UP)2.00-2044.9030002800-
Akbarpur(UP)2.0066.6724.003800362023.38
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-43.303280-13.10
Badda(UP)2.00NC19.3025502650-
Konch(UP)1.802021.7028003220-12.50
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40-53.3355.803410325015.79
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-17.6545.003400335016.04
Anandnagar(UP)1.20NC46.403050308510.51
Puwaha(UP)1.20-4058.5025502650-
Utraula(UP)1.20-1.203400--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC26.302975280030.77
Achalda(UP)1.00NC23.803500340024.33
Sindholi(UP)1.00NC35.0022002200-
Wazirganj(UP)1.002516.1031503180-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC37.0023502350-
Lalganj(UP)0.90NC7.0033503350-
Mauranipur(UP)0.90NC5.8028152800-14.70
Ujhani(UP)0.80-209.503150320029.10
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)120.002002209.0054NC
Palanpur(Guj)12.0071.43180.007312760532.70
Published on January 23, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture