Other Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)3.80153.3319.8066066046.67
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)55.00-8.331020.0038950389500.65
Kasganj(UP)2.804032.00395003960011.58
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC10.003400042000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3200.00-14.6758841.003000296017.65
Hapur(UP)210.00-161027.50245027408.41
Muzzafarnagar(UP)180.00206593.002875288015.00
Barhaj(UP)140.00NC2795.00310030809.93
Sitapur(UP)95.00-3.0612841.503150310024.02
Gorakhpur(UP)94.2049.52265.8034003420-
Mihipurwa(UP)83.00492.861489.30225022504.65
Saharanpur(UP)80.0019.41535.002930298016.73
Shamli(UP)80.00-42.863287.0029101915-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-22.221680.00290030706.42
Maigalganj(UP)70.00753524.0028002850-
Aligarh(UP)65.008.331465.003500360037.25
Agra(UP)62.00-8.821200.003090305018.85
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)61.60-31.251692.4034003350NC
Karad(Mah)60.00-128.003400-6.25
Chaandpur(UP)60.00-14.292630.002750290022.22
Chittoor(AP)56.0047.37459.0030003000-
Lucknow(UP)49.0019.51949.003150317514.96
Mumbai(Mah)48.00-54.722301.004900490019.51
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)40.0048.15262.00352035005.07
Bangalore(Kar)34.00-5.561239.0032503250-21.69
Mathura(UP)32.0023.08651.003100300012.73
Hardoi(UP)30.001011.11325.7028203040-
Barabanki(UP)26.004674.503180318011.19
Azamgarh(UP)25.0035.14173.703415340013.27
Buland Shahr(UP)25.00-28.57661.003000295022.45
Badayoun(UP)24.00-20481.603170316029.39
Muradabad(UP)24.00-7.691237.603080310014.07
Kayamganj(UP)18.0080319.502990321012.41
Jafarganj(UP)16.0014.29151.003250315016.07
Farukhabad(UP)14.00NC280.002950305015.69
Pilibhit(UP)14.00-6.67629.803135311021.51
Gondal(UP)13.50-4.93300.403540354018.00
Firozabad(UP)13.008.33174.1030703150-
Srirangapattana(Kar)12.00-42.86184.00300032507.14
Tamkuhi Road(UP)12.00140266.6023002300-16.36
Kiratpur(UP)10.0025560.802850277025.55
Etawah(UP)9.0050303.003200348016.36
Mainpuri(UP)9.00-5.26180.903050306017.31
Madhoganj(UP)8.50-19.05264.902830283520.94
Chandausi(UP)8.00NC100.503165317020.34
Haathras(UP)8.00166.6794.003400340011.48
Kopaganj(UP)7.8020121.703400340014.29
Ballia(UP)7.0016.67127.00346034406.46
Sirsaganj(UP)7.0016.6798.103000320014.94
Jhansi(UP)6.00-2592.1027652790-
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00-83.33173.0027702700-
Rudauli(UP)4.80-90.94203.7031803210-
Bareilly(UP)4.50-25183.203150312519.32
Lalitpur(UP)4.5015.38178.0027652775-14.66
Auraiya(UP)4.204042.2035003550-
Karvi(UP)4.00-2067.90321032152.72
Faizabad(UP)3.70-2667.603700380023.33
Puwaha(UP)3.50-3067.0026502600-
Devariya(UP)3.50NC78.803410343019.23
Charra(UP)3.4021.4360.703200323025.49
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40NC49.202950325022.92
Khurja(UP)3.20-11.11111.303000297021.70
Kosikalan(UP)3.2014.2984.5031503150-
Jaunpur(UP)3.00-57.1468.40362536005.99
Kannauj(UP)3.00NC64.203000310011.11
Bharthna(UP)3.002541.103450340024.10
Tundla(UP)3.0042.8640.603070305015.85
Badda(UP)3.00-4027.3026502600-
Etah(UP)2.80-2081.303200318020.75
Naanpara(UP)2.807549.3030253000-4.57
Bahraich(UP)2.70837.603240320010.58
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-37.527.5036753675-
Partaval(UP)2.50NC41.5034003060-
Ajuha(UP)2.50-10.7123.80300030002.56
Basti(UP)2.204.7643.703400340018.47
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00-2031.5036703660-
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC37.30325033506.56
Sindholi(UP)2.0010037.0022002200-
Purulia(WB)2.00-2016.002960290018.40
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC111.403250326022.64
Mahoba(UP)1.80-52.6355.2029502840-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.805.8848.503400340016.04
Utraula(UP)1.80204.5035003450-
Bewar(UP)1.60-15.7935.0029002900-
Atarra(UP)1.50-5062.1031503100-
Jagnair(UP)1.505021.303220322018.82
Sehjanwa(UP)1.5015.3882.203400340017.24
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-2525.503750380021.75
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.40407.2031003120-
Orai(UP)1.40-3.402900--
Anandnagar(UP)1.202048.603260310018.12
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC27.302900297527.47
Lalganj(UP)1.00258.8033503350-
Unnao(UP)1.00-506.0030253125-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6726.003350350019.01
Bilsi(UP)1.00NC9.4032003200-
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2916.703030301011.40
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-46.676.5034753450-
Muskara(UP)0.8033.336.2031003150-1.59
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2017.9031103140-
Mauranipur(UP)0.60-33.336.4028102815-14.85
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)14.001300195.006205719012.61
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)276.000.362074.0034023402-
Mumbai(Mah)87.0064.152074.0058005600-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)70.00-71.49631.0036253700-
Hapur(UP)30.00-14.29130.0035403500-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-6.25180.0034203410-
Mawana(UP)10.002557.0035603600-
Kapasan(Raj)5.00-10.003798--
Published on January 29, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture