Other Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)220.0022.226813.002750287510.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)56.0030.23935.0023002300-
Bindki(UP)32.00166.67167.303490336021.18
Jafarganj(UP)16.00NC167.003100325012.73
Gangoh(UP)5.1030.77123.0024452435-0.41
Sandila(UP)4.60-34.29567.1028502960-
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC39.303300325011.86
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010040.0023502350-
Anandnagar(UP)1.20NC49.803450326032.69
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3339.603500361526.35
Published on February 04, 2020
