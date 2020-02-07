Other Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Mumbai(Mah)60.00160.872384.004900490019.51
Bangalore(Kar)55.0057.141329.00440044006.02
Karad(Mah)51.00-15179.003550340010.94
Kudchi(Kar)17.0021.43205.003250325016.07
Manvi(Kar)11.00-86.9126.0043334576-
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00-95.6564.003451363025.45
Rajgir
Mumbai(Mah)322.00-322.003402--
Pune(Mah)140.00-302549.0045NC
Published on February 07, 2020
