Other Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:42 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.009.091360.0038900389500.26
Gur(Jaggery)
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)76.0043.41121.0023002300-
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1600.003400235033.33
Kiratpur(UP)20.0033.33595.802650265016.74
Jafarganj(UP)11.00-31.25194.003100315012.73
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.00-25287.6023002300-16.36
Viswan(UP)8.0033.33194.0023002400-
Bindki(UP)3.00-92.5210.303430344019.10
Gazipur(UP)2.50-37.5187.103600350012.50
Achalda(UP)2.0010031.203500350024.33
Puranpur(UP)2.0011.11173.3031553130-
Anandnagar(UP)1.404055.003455344030.38
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-23.0885.703360335015.86
Published on February 12, 2020
