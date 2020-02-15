Other Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)2800.00-6.6767641.003000300016.73
Muzzafarnagar(UP)305.008.937678.00268027007.20
Maigalganj(UP)150.0087.53834.0029202880-
Chaandpur(UP)120.0033.332840.002800275019.15
Ghaziabad(UP)90.0028.571165.0028752900-0.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.00NC1930.00297529809.17
Agra(UP)61.007.021381.003230322525.68
Muradabad(UP)34.0013.331301.603100310018.32
Mathura(UP)22.0057.14703.003150325019.32
Khair(UP)20.00100222.503350330031.37
Badayoun(UP)15.0036.36532.603160315028.98
Gondal(UP)14.00NC341.403540354018.00
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-18.18203.00295031007.27
Farukhabad(UP)6.00-14.29297.003000290017.65
Viswan(UP)6.00-25200.0024002300-
Fatehabad(UP)5.20136.36195.90302032207.86
Jangipura(UP)4.8033.3362.903600350012.50
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-50292.1023002300-16.36
Shikohabad(UP)4.00-20186.00250026004.17
Sandila(UP)4.00NC575.1028002810-
Gangoh(UP)3.902.63140.00260026357.00
Gazipur(UP)3.5040190.603600360012.50
Kosikalan(UP)3.406.2594.3032603240-
Sardhana(UP)2.00NC59.00245024008.89
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7013.3352.703420343017.93
Fatehpur(UP)1.5087.543.803480353026.09
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC33.302700270020.00
Akbarpur(UP)1.50NC31.103650372016.24
Basti(UP)1.40-17.6546.803415342018.17
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-7.6961.603410342016.78
Sehjanwa(UP)1.002587.503400340017.24
Published on February 15, 2020
