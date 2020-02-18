Other Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)80.00-1520.0038900--
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)2500.00-10.7170141.003020300017.51
Chaandpur(UP)120.00NC2960.002650280012.77
Barhaj(UP)90.00-35.713185.003170315014.44
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.51635.003400340033.33
Khatauli(UP)32.50-10.961039.8023102400-
Pilibhit(UP)24.0041.18690.803160312020.84
Shahpura(UP)23.00-45.24100.002330235010.43
Kiratpur(UP)18.00-10613.802700265018.94
Khair(UP)12.00-40234.503400335030.77
Shahganj(UP)4.00NC12.0036403920-
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-30104.003545353011.83
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.00-33.33295.1023002300-17.86
Achalda(UP)2.0010034.203500340024.33
Sardhana(UP)2.00NC61.00245024508.89
Fatehpur(UP)1.50NC45.303400348023.19
Soharatgarh(UP)1.502563.103390341015.70
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-28.5756.003380345527.55
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC88.503420340017.93
Bilsi(UP)0.80-11.1111.1031853200-
Ujhani(UP)0.60NC11.403175316025.99
Published on February 18, 2020
agriculture