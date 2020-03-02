Other Prices

as on : 02-03-2020 10:31:50 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Achalda(UP)1.20-4035.403400350025.93
Published on March 02, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture