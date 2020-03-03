Other Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-62.5225.003150300023.53
Mirzapur(UP)4.0014.29108.003550354511.81
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-2064.303395339016.67
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-33.3358.503370336519.50
Published on March 03, 2020
agriculture