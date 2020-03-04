Other Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)2600.00480241.003000300015.38
Kiratpur(UP)18.005.88648.802650272014.72
Bareilly(UP)16.20-24.65228.902940307513.95
Chorichora(UP)14.007545.903350340015.52
Badayoun(UP)9.00-25553.603125314023.52
Bindki(UP)8.00166.67218.303300343018.71
Gangoh(UP)3.20-21.95147.30258026104.88
Akbarpur(UP)2.104033.203560365011.60
Robertsganj(UP)2.00-7542.50342534256.37
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6737.403400340025.93
Sehjanwa(UP)1.70-85.83103.403375337516.38
Anandnagar(UP)1.606060.103360337019.15
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)1.00-506.0082503600112.90
Published on March 04, 2020
