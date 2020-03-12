Other Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.00-61.5481241.003020300017.51
Mihipurwa(UP)41.00-8.891673.302250225018.42
Kiratpur(UP)8.00-55.56656.802700265016.38
Badayoun(UP)6.00-33.33559.603140312524.11
Farukhabad(UP)4.50-25301.502900300018.37
Jangipura(UP)4.20-12.567.103500360010.76
Gazipur(UP)4.0014.29198.10350036209.38
Gangoh(UP)2.90-9.38150.20260025805.91
Anandnagar(UP)1.209.0962.403455344522.52
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-16.6766.503410338016.78
Balrampur(UP)1.00-28.5728.10340034003.82
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)5.7047017.4030008250-22.52
Published on March 12, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture