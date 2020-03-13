Other Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1500.005082741.002980302015.95
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.6757.0034203420-
Viswan(UP)7.00-41.67219.0024002400-
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.6763.403450345543.75
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-1067.403440341017.81
Published on March 13, 2020
