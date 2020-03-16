Other Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)153.00-18.442195.30334533506.53
Mihipurwa(UP)56.0036.591729.302250225012.50
Kiratpur(UP)12.0050668.80270027006.72
Balrampur(UP)2.2012030.30340034003.03
Achalda(UP)1.20-4038.603500340029.63
Sehjanwa(UP)1.20-29.41104.603400337517.24
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC64.403440345038.71
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)2.80-50.8823.0030503000-12.86
Published on March 16, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture