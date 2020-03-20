Other Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.00-28.571194.0018002300-28.00
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)9.00136.8437.80645660-14.80
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00201740.0039300389501.03
Kasganj(UP)2.8055.5637.60394003940010.99
Faizabad(UP)1.80-3.6044000--
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-8.0043700--
Gramflour
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.679.5073507350-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1050.00-3083791.003040298016.92
Muzzafarnagar(UP)300.00-1.647978.00275026808.91
Hapur(UP)210.00NC1237.50246024508.85
Saharanpur(UP)178.0074.511815.002780284011.20
Hasanpur(UP)160.00-160.002770--
Maigalganj(UP)150.00NC3984.002900292049.48
Shamli(UP)115.00-39.473592.002710278012.92
Raath(UP)113.0056.94214.0024002400-
Chaandpur(UP)110.00-8.333190.00255026504.08
Chittoor(AP)88.00104.65217.0040004400-
Bangalore(Kar)82.0026.151476.00490044004.26
Sitapur(UP)80.00-15.7913016.502910315013.01
Golagokarnath(UP)55.00-8.331175.002940291014.84
Khatauli(UP)54.5067.691094.3024852310-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.00-30.261250.0023002300-
Lucknow(UP)48.00-11.111096.00317531756.54
Barhaj(UP)41.00-54.443226.003275317016.96
Agra(UP)40.00-34.431421.003070323021.83
Vishalpur(UP)39.5071.74211.902950319513.46
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)38.00-5300.003475352010.85
Mihipurwa(UP)35.70-36.251765.002250225012.50
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.51710.00270029008.00
Buland Shahr(UP)30.0015.38717.002970312521.22
Barabanki(UP)29.00-3.33760.003320317513.31
Pilibhit(UP)25.004.17715.802995316013.88
Kiratpur(UP)21.0075689.80266027005.14
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-77.781185.00300028753.45
Badayoun(UP)18.00200577.603100314018.77
Azamgarh(UP)17.50-25.53242.20338034209.74
Muradabad(UP)15.00-55.881316.603100310013.97
Bareilly(UP)14.50-10.49243.402865294010.19
Gondal(UP)13.00-7.14354.403550354016.39
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)12.90-79.061705.303350340013.56
Khair(UP)12.00-52271.50280032005.66
Kayamganj(UP)12.00100372.50294029705.00
Mathura(UP)12.00-45.45715.003010315015.77
Tundla(UP)12.00445.4557.303020320015.27
Jhansi(UP)10.00163.16105.9027402760-
Hardoi(UP)10.00-71.43408.7029102840-
Madhoganj(UP)8.5041.67288.902950285026.88
Auraiya(UP)8.2036.6756.4030003400-
Baraut(UP)8.00-11.11339.00270027008.00
Firozabad(UP)7.60-30.91205.5030703040-
Puranpur(UP)7.50167.86183.6029553140-
Mainpuri(UP)7.10-8.97204.803020322019.37
Ballia(UP)7.00NC134.003560346013.02
Ghatal(WB)7.00-22.22193.503350345013.56
Etawah(UP)6.00100325.003150340016.67
Farukhabad(UP)6.0033.33307.50286029007.92
Robertsganj(UP)6.0020048.50343534257.01
Rudauli(UP)6.0030.43214.3032103200-
Faizabad(UP)5.7054.0577.003550370010.94
Mangalore(Kar)5.00-5.003500--
Shikohabad(UP)5.0025191.002500250019.05
Vilthararoad(UP)5.00-5.004100--
Viswan(UP)5.00-28.57224.0024002400-
Mahoba(UP)4.8020063.4029603140-
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5112.50341535508.59
Kasganj(UP)4.00122.22115.403100325016.54
Sultanpur(UP)4.0033.3334.5034753750-
Haathras(UP)4.0033.33101.00300034001.69
Charra(UP)3.502569.50269031301.51
Etah(UP)3.5016.6790.803060325018.60
Kosikalan(UP)3.502.9497.8031503260-
Rampur(UP)3.5016.6732.903130325021.55
Devariya(UP)3.5016.6788.503400343013.33
Karvi(UP)3.509.3877.60305031102.87
Lalitpur(UP)3.40-22.73185.8028102755-17.35
Mothkur(UP)3.20-8.5711.7024002500-
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-75187.0025003000-13.79
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-14.2938.0036503690-
Basti(UP)3.00114.2949.803375341510.66
Khurja(UP)3.00-14.29121.802970312018.80
Anoop Shahar(UP)2.80-2.802200--
Sandila(UP)2.80-30577.9028702800-
Kannauj(UP)2.50-28.5773.20295029005.36
Badda(UP)2.5015030.8028502650-
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-57.69198.103200302017.22
Gangoh(UP)2.20-24.14152.40258526004.66
Utraula(UP)2.2022.226.7035503500-
Konch(UP)2.201028.1029602500-2.95
Naanpara(UP)2.20-31.2558.20322530506.61
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-6016.8030003200-
Puwaha(UP)2.00-5073.0028902650-
Tulsipur(UP)2.001508.5035003475-
Bharthna(UP)2.00-33.3343.103450345027.78
Rasda(UP)2.00-8.503530--
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC49.303210317010.69
Purulia(WB)2.00NC18.002950296015.69
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.6014.298.8031003100-
Khalilabad(UP)1.50-2544.803350335013.95
Balrampur(UP)1.50-31.8231.80340034003.03
Soharatgarh(UP)1.4055.5668.803415344015.57
Muskara(UP)1.40408.6029703120-6.01
Baberu(UP)1.20-2520.8030503100-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.20-55.5655.502920290021.67
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC65.403425344038.10
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3346.303375340018.01
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6739.603100350014.81
Mauranipur(UP)1.00NC8.402810285012.40
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-41.1853.703360342014.68
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.67105.603400340017.24
Dadri(UP)1.00-6050.00295030001.72
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC19.9030003140-
Nawabganj(UP)0.80-0.803450--
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6718.603040324017.83
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC23.002150024500-
Rajgir
Siddhpur(Guj)0.86-2.194430--
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)8.70210.7140.4030503050-12.86
Bagru(Raj)4.80-9.603000--20.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.10416.679.4031003450-27.06
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.90-3.802900--13.43
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.00-2.002900--13.43
WheatAtta
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-95.564720.0023502360-2.08
