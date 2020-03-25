Other Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Firozabad(UP)8.5010.39221.7030703075-
Viswan(UP)7.0040236.0024002400-
Sirsaganj(UP)4.00-33.33121.103230320023.75
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-26.47188.3028002810-17.65
Anandnagar(UP)0.80NC67.003440343038.71
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)25.00-25.002400--
Published on March 25, 2020
