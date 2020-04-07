Other Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.003001204.0015001800-40.00
DryFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)2.90-67.7836.80500660-28.57
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00-37.51960.0039350393001.16
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)235.9024.092621.303490329010.79
Badayoun(UP)200.003233.33783.603025311015.46
Golagokarnath(UP)55.00101280.003140307023.14
Saharanpur(UP)50.001001890.002780277011.20
Shahpura(UP)45.002.27224.00231023003.13
Barhaj(UP)44.0012.823384.003300332014.98
Hasanpur(UP)43.00-42.67481.0027802750-
Srirangapattana(Kar)40.001233.33227.003850250032.76
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-4083921.003150310021.15
Bangarpet(Kar)29.00262.5152.0032003600-
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0066.67307.8034203400-
Raath(UP)21.00-81.42235.0024502400-
Agra(UP)20.00-4.761503.003010300019.92
Barabanki(UP)15.00183.02806.303350338014.33
Azamgarh(UP)10.00-42.86252.20335033808.06
Pilibhit(UP)9.00-55744.802940302012.43
Aligarh(UP)8.00-33.331740.003000285020.00
Hardoi(UP)8.00-20416.7030502910-
Mathura(UP)7.50-53.12738.502980311014.62
Farukhabad(UP)6.0033.33334.502960310016.08
Buland Shahr(UP)6.00200740.002870320017.14
Madhoganj(UP)6.0033.33309.903100300031.91
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC110.50294031608.49
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)5.00-66.671970.003200300015.32
Viswan(UP)5.0066.67244.0024002400-
Maur(UP)4.00NC12.803365342513.11
Kopaganj(UP)4.00NC137.503365342514.07
Haathras(UP)4.00100115.00305030001.67
Faizabad(UP)3.7023.3388.40347535008.59
Sirsaganj(UP)3.50-12.5132.103240323026.07
Gazipur(UP)3.40-24.44209.003580350010.15
Devariya(UP)3.20-20108.903400345013.33
Rudauli(UP)3.20-46.67223.5033803260-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.002047.0037503710-
Allahabad(UP)3.00-33.3360.5032003025NC
Etawah(UP)3.00-25335.003200300018.52
Puranpur(UP)3.0057.89188.5029103050-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)3.00NC6.003000300021.95
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-6.67210.603020316019.37
Atarra(UP)2.5015071.6030503050-
Lalitpur(UP)2.50NC199.3028002790-17.65
Ajuha(UP)2.50-10.7136.903200325012.28
Paliakala(UP)2.50NC44.903130302519.47
Basti(UP)2.2083.3353.20340034107.94
Konch(UP)2.2057.1431.7029403000-3.61
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC106.3030003100-
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-66.67395.503180305011.58
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-2037.5035003430-14.63
Bahraich(UP)1.80-14.2943.503320315013.50
Tulsipur(UP)1.80-1012.3034003500-
Khurja(UP)1.6060126.902860322014.40
Auraiya(UP)1.505060.9032003200-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.505057.003400341015.25
Balrampur(UP)1.505034.30335034003.08
Karvi(UP)1.50-5082.10304530602.70
Shahganj(UP)1.50-62.513.50358036401.99
Bharthna(UP)1.50-31.8249.103250305020.37
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.4016.6711.4031003125-
Akbarpur(UP)1.4016.6735.803500355010.76
Chandoli(UP)1.10-8.333.20350035006.06
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-26.6748.903400338018.06
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC35.302825272518.95
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC49.803500345020.69
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-9.0971.903450345015.00
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC15.0030003060-
Rasda(UP)1.00-33.3315.5035003430-
Achnera(UP)0.8033.3320.603020310016.60
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-33.33107.603430340018.28
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.570.403435345038.51
Published on April 07, 2020
