Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.00-501208.0010001500-60.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)30.00202020.0039250393500.90
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)98.50-222.802700--
Bhadravathi(Kar)68.003300120.0031503600-
Shahpura(UP)61.0035.56285.0022002310-1.79
Saharanpur(UP)58.00161948.002780278011.20
Barhaj(UP)46.004.553430.003300330014.98
Agra(UP)24.00201527.003000301019.52
Kiratpur(UP)19.00-9.52708.8026002660NC
Muradabad(UP)14.00751342.603020312011.85
Barabanki(UP)14.00-6.67820.303360335014.68
Gondal(UP)12.004.35377.90335033409.84
Hardoi(UP)10.0025426.7031003050-
Azamgarh(UP)9.00-10261.20335033508.06
Firozabad(UP)8.005.26237.3031253150-
Aligarh(UP)6.00-251746.003000300020.00
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-701191.003250300012.07
Mathura(UP)6.00-20744.503000298015.38
Kopaganj(UP)5.2030142.703365336514.07
Pilibhit(UP)5.00-44.44749.802920294011.66
Farukhabad(UP)4.50-25339.002950296015.69
Gazipur(UP)4.5032.35213.50350035807.69
Jaunpur(UP)4.006085.403560345013.02
Kayamganj(UP)4.00100399.50312031809.47
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-33.33313.903120310032.77
Ballia(UP)3.50-12.5150.503500345011.11
Devariya(UP)3.509.38112.403405340013.50
Sirsaganj(UP)3.50NC135.603200324024.51
Ajuha(UP)3.002039.903200320012.28
Puranpur(UP)3.00NC191.5029352910-
Viswan(UP)3.00-40247.0024002400-
Haathras(UP)3.00-25118.00310030503.33
Mahoba(UP)2.6023.8170.9029253050-
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67337.503200320018.52
Faizabad(UP)2.20-40.5490.60347534758.59
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC108.3029703000-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33117.503570347010.87
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-28.57212.603030302019.76
Atarra(UP)1.90-2473.5030403050-
Basti(UP)1.80-18.1855.00340034007.94
Fatehpur(UP)1.6045.4550.503410340018.40
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.6014.2913.0030853100-
Bahraich(UP)1.50-16.6745.003350332014.53
Rasda(UP)1.505017.0034803500-
Nawabganj(UP)1.2033.332.9033203340-
Karvi(UP)1.20-2083.30307030453.54
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-14.2937.003500350010.76
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.3361.9032503200-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-50176.0031502900-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-33.3358.003400340015.25
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3335.30337033503.69
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2971.203350343535.08
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.521.303000302015.83
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-25108.203426343018.14
Published on April 08, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture