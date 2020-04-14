Other Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Barhaj(UP)44.00-4.353474.003320330015.68
Shahjahanpur(UP)27.00217.65106.50305031507.21
Sardhana(UP)2.00NC72.00260025504.00
Published on April 14, 2020
