Other Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC1212.0013001000-48.00
Chintamani(Kar)1.00-2.001400--
Davangere(Kar)1.00NC4.0023001650-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.672070.0039200392500.77
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)250.0013.648550.00268026256.14
Tikonia(UP)184.60-21.752805.9032803490-0.15
Mandya(Kar)142.0029.09252.0037503300-
Shamli(UP)140.0021.743732.002660271010.83
Mumbai(Mah)81.002242490.00470049004.44
Saharanpur(UP)60.003.452008.002750278010.00
Golagokarnath(UP)55.00NC1335.003140314023.14
Barhaj(UP)52.0018.183526.003300332014.98
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.009002020.003200320015.32
Amroha(UP)40.00-2740.002730--
Hapur(UP)40.00-80.951277.50245024608.41
Hasanpur(UP)40.00-6.98521.0027502780-
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.3383961.003150315021.15
Meerut(UP)33.00-34463.0025502700-
Lucknow(UP)31.00551147.00320032007.38
Maigalganj(UP)25.00-83.334009.003050290057.22
Agra(UP)24.00NC1551.003000300019.52
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)22.0046.67358.003500350011.64
Kiratpur(UP)18.00-5.26726.8026602600-0.75
Barabanki(UP)18.0028.57838.303390336015.70
Pandavapura(Kar)15.00NC35.0035003200-
Raath(UP)12.50-40.48247.5025502450-
Gondal(UP)11.50-4.17389.40335033509.84
Hardoi(UP)11.0010437.7032503100-
Azamgarh(UP)10.0011.11271.20336033508.39
Muradabad(UP)10.00-28.571352.602980302010.37
Haathras(UP)8.00166.67126.0030003100NC
Firozabad(UP)7.00-12.5244.3032303125-
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1752.003000300020.00
Mathura(UP)5.00-16.67749.503010300015.77
Farukhabad(UP)4.50NC343.503200295025.49
Madhoganj(UP)4.5012.5318.403150312034.04
Maur(UP)4.20517.003365336513.11
Bhadravathi(Kar)4.00-94.12124.0030003150-
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-33.331195.00305032505.17
Paliakala(UP)4.006048.903125313017.92
Sirsaganj(UP)3.50NC139.103150320022.57
Jaunpur(UP)3.20-2088.603550356012.70
Atarra(UP)3.0057.8976.5030253040-
Etawah(UP)3.0020340.503200320018.52
Jangipura(UP)3.00-33.3374.60352035008.31
Khair(UP)2.80-76.67274.303050280012.96
Konch(UP)2.8027.2734.5028402940-6.89
Ajuha(UP)2.60-13.3342.503250320014.04
Rasda(UP)2.6073.3319.6034203480-
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.6749.5035803750-
Kosikalan(UP)2.5025110.8030502970-
Lalitpur(UP)2.50NC201.8028002800-17.65
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-58.33742.502840287015.92
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-37.5402.003240312014.08
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.502540.0034003500-17.07
Rudauli(UP)2.50-21.88226.0033703380-
Gazipur(UP)2.40-46.67215.90356035009.54
Kasganj(UP)2.00-50117.403060310015.04
Khalilabad(UP)2.0010051.803500350020.69
Partaval(UP)2.0033.3346.203270303020.00
Bahraich(UP)1.802046.803380335015.56
Mahoba(UP)1.80-30.7772.7029152925-
Bharthna(UP)1.802050.903480325028.89
Basti(UP)1.70-5.5656.70338034007.30
Balrampur(UP)1.606036.90335033703.08
Utraula(UP)1.606.6714.3033503400-
Auraiya(UP)1.505063.4032503250-
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-25119.003550357010.25
Dadri(UP)1.50NC53.00295029503.51
Nawabganj(UP)1.4016.674.3034003320-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.303073.203400345013.33
Achalda(UP)1.202040.803400310025.93
Kannauj(UP)1.20NC78.103100310010.71
Akbarpur(UP)1.20NC38.203570350012.97
Anandnagar(UP)1.002572.203240335035.00
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-44.4413.3033503400-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC16.0032303000-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.90-43.7513.9030803085-
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-2058.803400340015.25
Naanpara(UP)0.80-63.6459.00325032257.44
Chorichora(UP)0.80-9886.703420344017.93
Bareilly(UP)0.60-95.86244.003050286517.31
Taramira
Merta City(Raj)17.30-34.603140--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.3073.6810.4032002900-3.03
Barmer(Raj)1.70-3.403000--
Published on April 16, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture