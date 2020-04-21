Other Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.001008.0020002300-
Dharwar(Kar)2.00-4.002250--
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC4.0011001400-
Hospet(Kar)1.00-2.001500--
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.00-402100.0039250392000.90
Gur(Jaggery)
Hasanpur(UP)167.00317.5688.0028002750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)165.00-348715.002800268010.89
Mandya(Kar)129.00-9.15381.0036003750-
Tikonia(UP)82.40-569.201000-100.00
Hapur(UP)80.001001357.50246024508.85
Shamli(UP)80.00-42.863812.002890266020.42
Saharanpur(UP)62.003.332070.00274027509.60
Raath(UP)55.00340302.5026002550-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00NC2070.003200320015.32
Shahpura(UP)50.00-18.03335.00225022000.45
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-9.091385.003160314023.92
Barhaj(UP)44.00-15.383570.003320330015.68
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00NC84001.003150315021.15
Lucknow(UP)34.009.681181.00325032009.06
Bangalore(Kar)28.00211.111513.005550465018.09
Meerut(UP)27.00-18.18490.0027202550-
Maigalganj(UP)25.00NC4034.003120305060.82
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)23.004.55381.003470350010.69
Agra(UP)22.00-8.331573.003000300019.52
Bangarpet(Kar)20.00-31.03172.0040003200-
Barabanki(UP)16.00-11.11854.303260339011.26
Kiratpur(UP)15.00-16.67741.8026702660-0.37
Pandavapura(Kar)14.00-6.6749.0035003500-
Gondal(UP)12.004.35401.40335033509.84
Bijnaur(UP)12.005051.602950312514.12
Hardoi(UP)11.00NC448.7032003250-
Azamgarh(UP)10.00NC281.20335033608.06
Maur(UP)7.0066.6724.003355336512.77
Kopaganj(UP)7.0034.62149.703355336513.73
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1758.003000300020.00
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00-76313.8034003420-
Sirsaganj(UP)5.5057.14144.603000315016.73
Farukhabad(UP)5.0011.11348.503160320023.92
Jahangirabad(UP)5.0040040.302825282515.31
Sultanpur(UP)5.002539.5035403475-
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-16.67230.003500315014.75
Kayamganj(UP)4.5080406.503180324011.97
Mathura(UP)4.50-10754.003020301016.15
Madhoganj(UP)4.50NC322.903200315036.17
Khair(UP)4.0042.86278.303050305012.96
Faizabad(UP)3.7068.1894.303575347511.72
Jaunpur(UP)3.6012.592.203475355010.32
Hospet(Kar)3.00-3.004150--
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC63.5031853200-0.47
Badayoun(UP)3.00-98.5786.602975302513.55
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.29153.50346035009.84
Etawah(UP)3.00NC343.503175320017.59
Rampur(UP)3.00-14.2935.902960313012.12
Devariya(UP)3.00-14.29115.403350340511.67
Haathras(UP)3.00-62.5129.0029503000-1.67
Paliakala(UP)3.00-2551.903130312518.11
Rudauli(UP)3.0020229.0034003370-
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50NC52.0035803580-
Atarra(UP)2.50-16.6779.0030403025-
Basti(UP)2.5047.0659.20340033807.94
Kosikalan(UP)2.50NC113.3030203050-
Mirzapur(UP)2.5066.67121.50347535507.92
Ajuha(UP)2.50-3.8545.003250325014.04
Gazipur(UP)2.504.17218.40350035607.69
Lalitpur(UP)2.20-12204.0027902800-17.94
Konch(UP)2.20-21.4336.7028002840-8.20
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6742.803300340022.22
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-2042.0034503400-15.85
Mainpuri(UP)2.00NC214.603000303018.58
Dadri(UP)2.0033.3355.00300029505.26
Shahganj(UP)2.0033.3315.5035003580-0.28
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10119.203050306014.66
Naugarh(UP)1.70-96.14152.10337535008.35
Bahraich(UP)1.60-11.1148.403380338015.56
Akbarpur(UP)1.6033.3339.803500357010.76
Bharthna(UP)1.60-11.1152.503470348028.52
Partaval(UP)1.50-2547.703315327021.65
Balrampur(UP)1.50-6.2538.40337033503.69
Tulsipur(UP)1.505014.8033503350-
Rasda(UP)1.50-42.3121.1034403420-
Chandoli(UP)1.4027.274.60355035008.56
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.4055.5615.3030203080-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-4018.0032003000-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-7.6974.403390340013.00
Maudaha(UP)1.205017.0029453000-2.48
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC5.0032503200-
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.3364.4033003250-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.551.503385341017.53
Khurja(UP)1.00-37.5127.902842286013.68
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC177.0032253150-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-60743.502840284015.92
Naanpara(UP)1.002560.00326032507.77
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-2051.10342534156.70
Gurusarai(UP)0.70-306.0028002810-
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2921.903020300014.83
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-4072.803340324039.17
Bindki(UP)0.60-92.5218.903270330016.79
Taramira
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)29.80-59.602968--
Sri Madhopur(Raj)23.601866.6749.6032003150-7.51
Beawar(Raj)9.003.4558.4030003050-14.29
Suratgarh(Raj)8.00-16.003025--
Barmer(Raj)2.0017.657.4029003000-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.90-42.4214.2031503200-4.55
Published on April 21, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture