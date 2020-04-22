Other Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC12.0020002000-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC6.0011001100-
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)135.80-26.442941.7032353280-1.52
Shamli(UP)110.0037.53922.002875289019.79
Hasanpur(UP)99.00-40.72787.0028302800-
Amroha(UP)80.001002820.0027652730-
Shahpura(UP)75.0050410.0022402250NC
Saharanpur(UP)58.00-6.452128.002800274012.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00NC2120.003210320015.68
Lucknow(UP)41.0020.591222.00326032509.40
Bhadravathi(Kar)30.00650154.0033703000-
Meerut(UP)30.0011.11520.0027852720-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-2584031.003170315021.92
Shahjahanpur(UP)27.00NC133.50305030507.21
Bangarpet(Kar)20.00NC192.0046004000-
Agra(UP)19.00-13.641592.003010300019.92
Kiratpur(UP)18.0020759.8026502670-1.12
Barabanki(UP)17.006.25871.303250326010.92
Maigalganj(UP)15.00-404049.003120312060.82
Muradabad(UP)12.00201364.603020298011.85
Gondal(UP)11.50-4.17412.90335033509.84
Azamgarh(UP)9.00-10290.20337533508.87
Haathras(UP)9.00200138.0030002950NC
Ballia(UP)7.00133.33160.50345034609.52
Firozabad(UP)6.30-10250.6032303230-
Maur(UP)6.20-11.4330.203365335513.11
Farukhabad(UP)6.0020354.503220316026.27
Madhoganj(UP)6.0033.33328.903180320035.32
Sirsaganj(UP)6.009.09150.602980300015.95
Mahoba(UP)5.10183.3377.8029502915-
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00251200.00305030505.17
Kayamganj(UP)5.0011.11411.503170318011.62
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00-16.67318.8034153400-
Mathura(UP)4.50NC758.503010302015.77
Naugarh(UP)4.00135.29156.10340033759.15
Paliakala(UP)3.903055.803150313018.87
Basti(UP)3.504062.70340034007.94
Rudauli(UP)3.4013.33232.4033003400-
Faizabad(UP)3.20-13.5197.503575357511.72
Gazipur(UP)3.2028221.60350035007.69
Atarra(UP)3.002082.0030503040-
Devariya(UP)3.00NC118.403340335011.33
Ajuha(UP)3.002048.003250325014.04
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.005045.0034003450-17.07
Rasda(UP)3.0010024.1034303440-
Jangipura(UP)2.60-13.3377.20350035207.69
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50NC54.5035753580-
Badayoun(UP)2.50-16.67789.102980297513.74
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67346.003175317517.59
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-30.5694.70345034759.52
Lalitpur(UP)2.5013.64206.5028002790-17.65
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-5042.0035503540-
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11121.203040305014.29
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-20115.3030003020-
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3340.40338033704.00
Utraula(UP)1.8012.516.1034003350-
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-10216.403010300018.97
Bahraich(UP)1.706.2550.103380338015.56
Chandoli(UP)1.6014.296.20355035508.56
Fatehpur(UP)1.606053.103380338517.36
Nawabganj(UP)1.6014.295.9033503400-
Karvi(UP)1.6033.3384.90303530702.36
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.502519.5032003200-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.507.1416.8030053020-
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-6.2541.303520350011.39
Partaval(UP)1.30-13.3349.003325331522.02
Auraiya(UP)1.202065.6032753300-
Etah(UP)1.20-6095.003050308018.22
Khurja(UP)1.2020129.102850284214.00
Pukhrayan(UP)1.2020178.2032003225-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.205060.003400340015.25
Unnao(UP)1.00257.8032153050-
Achalda(UP)1.00-5043.803400330025.93
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC744.502850284016.33
Maudaha(UP)1.00-16.6718.00304029450.66
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-33.3315.8033503350-
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.80-0.806800--
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3373.603345334039.38
Bindki(UP)0.8033.33219.703250327016.07
Jhijhank(UP)0.80-2016.8032003230-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3060.70326032607.77
Achnera(UP)0.60NC22.503020302014.83
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC108.803400342617.24
Javi
Vadgam(Guj)2.13-2.131748--
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)48.00500112.0029653025-
Barmer(Raj)19.5087546.4029002900-
Beawar(Raj)7.00-22.2272.4031253000-10.71
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.3073.6820.8031003150-6.06
Rawla(Raj)1.50-3.002861--
Published on April 22, 2020
