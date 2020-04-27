Other Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)52.50-46.7275.3028502700-
Barhaj(UP)41.00-6.823611.003350332014.73
Lucknow(UP)35.00-14.631257.0032003260NC
Shahjahanpur(UP)29.007.41162.50306530503.37
Kiratpur(UP)18.00NC777.8026702650-0.74
Ghaziabad(UP)11.001201211.00305030508.93
Firozabad(UP)5.60-11.11256.2033253230-
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC51.003400325017.24
Konch(UP)3.0036.3639.7028002800-12.50
Naugarh(UP)2.50-37.5158.60338034008.33
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC53.803525350019.09
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2541.90340033804.62
Anandnagar(UP)1.3062.574.903375334540.63
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-16.6775.40339033908.65
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-43.7554.0033853380-7.01
Achnera(UP)0.60NC23.103050302015.53
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)55.0014.58222.0030452965-18.60
Barmer(Raj)4.40-77.4455.2030002900-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.80-45.4524.4031303100-5.15
Published on April 27, 2020
