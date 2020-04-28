Other Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lucknow(UP)48.0037.141305.0031753200-0.78
Barhaj(UP)40.00-2.443651.003350335014.73
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-87.5232.003650385025.86
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)70.0027.27362.0030603045-18.20
