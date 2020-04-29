Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC16.0018002000-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.332120.003820039250-1.80
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)150.0036.364072.002860287512.16
Tikonia(UP)135.00-0.593076.70326532355.32
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00-51.528795.002845280011.57
Amroha(UP)65.00-18.752885.0027252765-
Hapur(UP)65.00-18.751422.50245024608.41
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00202180.003250321014.04
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0066.6784081.003170317017.41
Hasanpur(UP)46.70-52.83833.7029002830-
Saharanpur(UP)40.00-31.032168.002850280010.47
Arakalgud(Kar)38.00-38.003100--
Faizabad(UP)37.001056.25134.503620357513.13
Lucknow(UP)36.00-251341.0031803175-0.63
Barhaj(UP)36.00-103687.003350335014.73
Shahpura(UP)32.50-56.67442.50225022400.45
Agra(UP)22.0015.791614.002990301018.65
Kiratpur(UP)19.005.56796.8026702670-0.74
Maigalganj(UP)15.00NC4064.003150312062.37
Meerut(UP)15.00-50535.0028702785-
Muradabad(UP)14.0016.671378.60299530203.28
Gondal(UP)11.40-0.87424.30335033506.69
Bangarpet(Kar)11.00-45203.0046004600-
Hardoi(UP)11.00NC459.7032003200-
Vishalpur(UP)8.80-77.72220.703055295014.85
Madhoganj(UP)8.5041.67337.403175318038.04
Ballia(UP)8.0014.29168.50344034506.17
Sultanpur(UP)8.0022050.0035903550-
Sirsaganj(UP)7.5025158.10290029808.41
Maur(UP)6.00-3.2336.20337533657.31
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-14.29155.70337533557.31
Firozabad(UP)5.803.57262.0033103325-
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-54.551216.00305030508.93
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00NC323.8034203415-
Tundla(UP)4.50-62.561.803000302017.65
Mahoba(UP)4.30-15.6982.1029352950-
Paliakala(UP)4.207.6960.003150315027.79
Aligarh(UP)4.00-33.331762.003000300019.05
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-33.33358.503250322025.00
Naugarh(UP)4.0060162.60339033808.65
Mathura(UP)4.00-11.11762.503000301015.38
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-20234.003550350011.64
Kayamganj(UP)3.50-30415.003210317016.30
Rudauli(UP)3.40NC235.8032343300-
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-40235.00310036506.90
Pratapgarh(UP)3.002057.5036103575-
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC54.003400340017.24
Etawah(UP)2.50NC348.50316031759.34
Kosikalan(UP)2.5025117.8030503000-
Haathras(UP)2.50-72.22140.50305030005.17
Rasda(UP)2.50-16.6726.6034203430-
Auraiya(UP)2.0066.6767.6032003275-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-23.0879.20340035004.94
Lalitpur(UP)1.80-28208.3028002800-20.45
Utraula(UP)1.80NC17.9034003400-
Nawabganj(UP)1.706.257.6033503350-
Bahraich(UP)1.60-5.8851.70345033808.83
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-11.11218.003010301011.48
Akbarpur(UP)1.606.6742.903520352013.55
Bharthna(UP)1.60NC54.103450347027.78
Fatehpur(UP)1.5066.6755.5033853385-7.01
Khalilabad(UP)1.50-2555.303525352519.09
Partaval(UP)1.5015.3850.503270332520.00
Gazipur(UP)1.50-53.12223.10340035004.62
Barabanki(UP)1.50-91.18872.8031803250-1.24
Etah(UP)1.4016.6796.403020305012.69
Basti(UP)1.30-62.8664.00340034007.94
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-7.6976.103370337540.42
Karvi(UP)1.20-2586.10304030350.16
Naanpara(UP)1.2071.4361.903300326011.86
Atarra(UP)1.00-66.6783.00312530502.46
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3320.5034003200-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00-33.3317.8030103005-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-50122.203040304012.59
Khurja(UP)1.00-16.67130.102845285014.72
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-16.67179.2031703200-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC44.803300340017.86
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC745.502840285011.37
Maudaha(UP)1.00NC19.00310030402.65
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3342.90345034006.15
Tulsipur(UP)1.00NC16.8033503350-
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.6779.103200310010.34
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.80NC1.6068206800-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-8441.102850282515.15
Bindki(UP)0.80NC220.50323032507.67
Chorichora(UP)0.80NC87.503415342017.76
Jahanabad(UP)0.70-0.703240--
Achnera(UP)0.60NC23.703020305014.39
Muskara(UP)0.60-57.149.2029802970-2.30
Rajgir
Vadgam(Guj)0.70-1.404200--
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)45.00-35.71452.0030703060-17.94
Barmer(Raj)17.70302.2790.6029753000-
Beawar(Raj)5.50-21.4383.4031753125-15.33
