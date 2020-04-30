Other Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC20.0016001800-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.00402148.0039250382000.90
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)145.00-3.334217.002870286012.55
Raath(UP)145.00163.64447.5027502600-
Bhadravathi(Kar)104.00-104.003088--
Khatauli(UP)96.5077.061190.8022902485-
Srirangapattana(Kar)89.002866.67324.003750310029.31
Amroha(UP)84.0029.232969.0027252725-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)75.00-6.258870.002850284511.76
Tikonia(UP)67.8029.14343.1028602850-
Hasanpur(UP)63.0034.9896.7029252900-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)63.00103.231409.0023002300-
Hapur(UP)60.00-7.691482.50245024508.41
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00201445.003210316021.59
Shahpura(UP)42.0029.23484.50226022500.89
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-2084121.003200317018.52
Chittoor(AP)39.00-55.68256.0040004000-
Saharanpur(UP)36.00-102204.002900285012.40
Barhaj(UP)32.00-11.113719.003360335015.07
Lucknow(UP)29.00-19.441370.0031803180-0.63
Kiratpur(UP)20.005.26816.80275026702.23
Muradabad(UP)16.0014.291394.60298029952.76
Bangarpet(Kar)15.0036.36218.0044004600-
Azamgarh(UP)12.5038.89302.70338533758.67
Hardoi(UP)12.009.09471.7032203200-
Gondal(UP)11.00-3.51435.30335033506.69
Ballia(UP)9.0012.5177.50345034406.48
Sultanpur(UP)8.00NC58.0035803590-
Madhoganj(UP)7.00-17.65344.403200317539.13
Rudauli(UP)7.00105.88242.8032903234-
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00201222.00305030508.93
Sirsaganj(UP)6.00-20164.102950290010.28
Jafarganj(UP)6.0050240.003580355012.58
Firozabad(UP)5.60-3.45267.6033203310-
Maur(UP)5.50-8.3341.70338033757.47
Mahoba(UP)5.2020.9387.3029602935-
Aligarh(UP)5.00251767.003000300019.05
Viswan(UP)5.0066.67252.0024002400-
Paliakala(UP)4.9016.6764.903175315028.80
Farukhabad(UP)4.5012.5363.003250325025.00
Haathras(UP)4.5080145.00302530504.31
Jaunpur(UP)4.006098.703525345011.55
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-14.29418.003220321016.67
Naugarh(UP)2.60-35165.204380339040.38
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6756.503420340017.93
Jangipura(UP)2.402081.60340034004.94
Konch(UP)2.20-26.6741.9028102800-12.19
Lalitpur(UP)2.0011.11210.3027902800-20.74
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20123.50347534757.09
Gazipur(UP)2.0033.33225.10343034005.54
Balrampur(UP)2.0010044.90345034506.15
Mainpuri(UP)2.0025220.003000301011.11
Bahraich(UP)1.9018.7553.60346034509.15
Utraula(UP)1.80NC19.7034003400-
Akbarpur(UP)1.60NC44.503520352013.55
Auraiya(UP)1.50-2569.1032503200-
Gangoh(UP)1.50-34.78156.20261525005.44
Khalilabad(UP)1.50NC56.803530352519.26
Pukhrayan(UP)1.5050180.7031203170-
Tulsipur(UP)1.505018.3033503350-
Atarra(UP)1.202084.20315031253.28
Achalda(UP)1.202046.003300330017.86
Basti(UP)1.00-23.0865.00340034007.94
Khair(UP)1.00-75279.303050305015.09
Khurja(UP)1.00NC131.102877284516.01
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6762.903300330011.86
Jhijhank(UP)1.002517.8030503200-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80-2018.6030253010-
Jahanabad(UP)0.8014.291.5032503240-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-2076.20341033909.29
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-41.6776.803360337040.00
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-12.541.802850285015.15
Bareilly(UP)0.60NC244.603130305018.56
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-4021.5029703020-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)48.006.67548.0030653070-18.07
Barmer(Raj)15.40-12.99121.4030002975-
Published on April 30, 2020
