Other Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)42.00-33.331451.0023002300-
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-40.003400--
Barhaj(UP)30.00-6.253749.003360336015.07
Azamgarh(UP)15.0020317.70337533858.35
Kiratpur(UP)15.00-25831.80277027502.97
Ghaziabad(UP)10.0066.671232.00305030508.93
Firozabad(UP)6.2010.71273.8033003320-
Viswan(UP)4.00-20256.0024002400-
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.6738.70299029608.73
Naugarh(UP)2.50-3.85167.70340043808.97
Achalda(UP)1.20NC47.203300330017.86
Soharatgarh(UP)1.1037.577.30342534109.78
Khair(UP)1.00NC280.303050305015.09
Taramira
Barmer(Raj)12.70-17.53146.8030003000-
Beawar(Raj)4.60-16.3692.6031503175-16.00
Published on May 04, 2020
