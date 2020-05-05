Other Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC24.0018001600-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-2.002300-130.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)11.00-21.432170.0039200392500.77
Gur(Jaggery)
Raath(UP)283.0095.17730.5027502750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)200.00166.679070.002850285011.76
Bhadravathi(Kar)143.00376.67297.0027943370-
Shamli(UP)136.00-6.214353.002885287013.14
Tikonia(UP)69.502.51412.6027652860-
Lakhimpur(UP)60.005084181.003180320017.78
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)52.0023.811503.0024002300-
Hapur(UP)50.00-16.671532.502900245028.32
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-16.671495.003190321020.83
Udaipura(Raj)49.9082.12473.7030503300-7.58
Hasanpur(UP)45.50-27.78942.2030002925-
Khatauli(UP)45.50-52.851236.3022802290-
Chittoor(AP)45.0015.38301.0040004000-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-33.332220.003380325018.60
Lucknow(UP)39.0034.481409.0032003180NC
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-11.112236.002920290013.18
Barhaj(UP)28.00-6.673777.003360336015.07
Barabanki(UP)25.001566.67897.80329031802.17
Bangarpet(Kar)21.0040239.0046004400-
Agra(UP)20.00-9.091634.003000299019.05
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-13.04401.00348534707.73
Meerut(UP)19.0026.67554.0029602870-
Kiratpur(UP)14.00-6.67845.80275027702.23
Azamgarh(UP)12.50-16.67330.20337533758.35
Gondal(UP)11.807.27447.10335033506.69
Sirsaganj(UP)7.0016.67171.10290029508.41
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-7.14350.903180320038.26
Kopaganj(UP)6.00NC161.70338033757.47
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-94.38329.003300375013.79
Aligarh(UP)5.00NC1772.003100300023.02
Ballia(UP)5.00-44.44182.50346034506.79
Paliakala(UP)4.70-4.0869.603160317528.19
Farukhabad(UP)4.50NC367.503240325024.62
Kayamganj(UP)4.5050422.503230322017.03
Mathura(UP)4.5012.5767.003000300015.38
Vishalpur(UP)4.50-48.86225.203050305514.66
Chandausi(UP)4.00-20114.50298029403.83
Faizabad(UP)3.70-90138.203650362014.06
Tundla(UP)3.50-22.2265.303010300018.04
Konch(UP)3.2045.4545.1028302810-11.56
Hospet(Kar)3.00NC6.0028004150-
Khair(UP)3.00200283.303050305015.09
Rampur(UP)3.007.1441.70298029908.36
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-62.561.0036403580-
Devariya(UP)3.00NC121.403385334010.62
Ajuha(UP)3.002059.503350342015.52
Lalitpur(UP)2.5025212.8027902790-20.74
Naugarh(UP)2.50NC170.20340034008.97
Utraula(UP)2.2022.2221.9034003400-
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-20119.8030003050-
Rasda(UP)2.00-2028.6034303420-
Atarra(UP)1.805086.00315031503.28
Jaunpur(UP)1.80-55100.503525352511.55
Bharthna(UP)1.8012.555.903350345024.07
Mainpuri(UP)1.70-15221.703000300011.11
Bahraich(UP)1.60-15.7955.20348034609.78
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC70.6032503250-
Khalilabad(UP)1.50NC58.303540353019.59
Karvi(UP)1.502587.60304030400.16
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4016.6761.40340034009.15
Basti(UP)1.303066.30340034007.94
Chandoli(UP)1.30-18.757.503525355011.90
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3018.1878.60341034259.29
Maudaha(UP)1.202020.2030003100-0.66
Partaval(UP)1.20-2051.703275327020.18
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.1037.519.7030203025-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3356.5033803385-7.14
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC123.203060304013.33
Khurja(UP)1.00NC132.102881287716.17
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6748.203300330017.86
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC746.502880284012.94
Balrampur(UP)1.00-5045.90345034506.15
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-33.3319.3033503350-
Dadri(UP)1.00-5056.00300030007.14
Sandila(UP)1.00-75582.9032002850-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC18.8030703050-
Muskara(UP)0.905010.10308029800.98
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2977.603310336037.92
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2063.703350330013.56
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70NC42.502850285015.15
Achnera(UP)0.60NC24.303020302014.39
Rajgir
Lakhani(Guj)100.00-200.004400--
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)33.00-31.25614.0031223065-16.55
Goluwala(Raj)25.00-50.003125--
Barmer(Raj)22.5077.17191.8030253000-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-67.7411.4030503100-18.67
Published on May 05, 2020
