Other Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.005030.0020001800-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.009.092194.0039250392000.90
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)147.008.094500.002885288513.14
Tikonia(UP)91.0030.94503.6029002765-
Udaipura(Raj)54.308.82528.0030503050-7.58
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)52.00NC1555.002400240023.08
Chittoor(AP)50.0011.11351.0042004000-
Agra(UP)40.001001674.003020300019.84
Mihipurwa(UP)39.00-33.671862.802450225022.50
Lucknow(UP)36.00-7.691445.0032003200NC
Shahpura(UP)35.50-15.48520.00225022600.45
Kiratpur(UP)16.0014.29861.80282027505.62
Azamgarh(UP)12.00-4342.20338533758.84
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-52.38249.0046004600-
Aligarh(UP)6.00201778.003100310023.02
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-401238.00305030508.93
Viswan(UP)6.0050262.0024002400-
Firozabad(UP)5.80-6.45279.6034003300-
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-16.67245.00340035806.92
Mathura(UP)4.50NC771.503010300015.77
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-35.71175.603020290012.90
Devariya(UP)3.00NC124.403370338510.13
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC62.503350335015.52
Kosikalan(UP)2.7035122.5030503000-
Rampur(UP)2.50-16.6744.20298029808.36
Naugarh(UP)2.40-4172.60339034008.65
Bhadravathi(Kar)2.00-98.08106.0030783088-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00-5.003500--
Etah(UP)2.0042.8698.403020302012.69
Khalilabad(UP)2.0033.3360.303500354018.24
Mainpuri(UP)2.0017.65223.703030300012.22
Auraiya(UP)1.606.6772.2033003250-1.79
Bharthna(UP)1.60-11.1157.503380335025.19
Soharatgarh(UP)1.5015.3880.10339034108.83
Haathras(UP)1.50-66.67146.50295030251.72
Gangoh(UP)1.40-6.67157.60261526155.44
Basti(UP)1.30NC67.60338034007.30
Chandoli(UP)1.20-7.698.703525352511.02
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.209.0920.9030103020-
Sandila(UP)1.2020584.1031703200-
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC124.203040306012.59
Khair(UP)1.00-66.67284.303050305012.96
Achalda(UP)1.00NC49.203300330021.77
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC19.8032503070-
Mahoba(UP)0.80-84.6288.1030002960-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.578.303315331041.06
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)88.00266.67249.004612525510.87
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)8.90178.12116.8032003200-14.67
Published on May 07, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture