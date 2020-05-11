Other Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)140.00-4.764640.002900288513.73
Raath(UP)97.00-65.72827.5028502750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)75.00-62.59145.002875285012.75
Golagokarnath(UP)45.00-101540.003210319021.13
Barhaj(UP)32.0014.293809.003370336014.63
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)21.00-59.621576.002400240023.08
Azamgarh(UP)15.0025357.20337533858.52
Tikonia(UP)12.90-85.82516.5029002900-
Gondal(UP)11.50-2.54458.60335033506.69
Jafarganj(UP)9.0080254.00335034005.35
Firozabad(UP)6.4010.34286.0033253400-
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00NC1244.00305030508.93
Sirsaganj(UP)3.00-33.33178.603050302014.02
Balrampur(UP)2.5015048.40345034506.15
Konch(UP)2.30-28.1247.4028602830-10.63
Naugarh(UP)2.00-16.67174.60341033909.29
Karvi(UP)1.606.6789.2030353040NC
Khalilabad(UP)1.50-2561.803525350019.09
Kannauj(UP)1.505080.603200320010.34
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40-6.6781.50342033909.97
Maudaha(UP)1.308.3321.5030203000NC
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-2545.703650352017.74
Mahoba(UP)1.1037.589.2030303000-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC50.203300330021.77
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8014.2943.302860285015.56
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3057.2033853380-7.01
