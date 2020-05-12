Other Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)89.208.25658.40805100061.00
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-33.3384221.003220318016.25
Naugarh(UP)4.00100178.60339034108.65
Rampur(UP)3.202847.403030298010.18
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.6766.00326031851.88
Achalda(UP)2.0010052.203300330021.77
Soharatgarh(UP)1.6014.2983.10340034209.32
Khair(UP)1.5050285.803050305012.96
Fatehpur(UP)0.9028.5758.1033903385-6.87
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6725.003020302013.96
Published on May 12, 2020
