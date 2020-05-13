Other Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC36.0018002000-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC8.0012001100-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC4.001700230070.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.0016.672222.0039250392500.90
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)141.6058.74800.0082580565.00
Amroha(UP)89.005.953058.0027852725-
Lakhimpur(UP)50.002584271.003220322016.25
Lucknow(UP)45.00251490.00322532000.78
Barhaj(UP)44.0037.53853.003350337013.95
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.009.521599.002400240023.08
Bangarpet(Kar)22.00120271.0036004600-
Chittoor(AP)21.00-58372.0043004200-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC421.00350034858.19
Kiratpur(UP)18.0012.5879.803060282014.61
Ghaziabad(UP)12.001001256.00305030508.93
Muradabad(UP)12.00-251406.60301029803.79
Gondal(UP)11.30-1.74469.90335033506.69
Srirangapattana(Kar)10.00100339.003200330010.34
Azamgarh(UP)10.00-33.33367.20338033758.68
Firozabad(UP)5.70-10.94291.7033803325-
Sitapur(UP)5.20-93.513101.703220291018.82
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671783.003100310023.02
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-44.44259.00336033505.66
Sirsaganj(UP)4.0033.33182.603050305014.02
Atarra(UP)3.0066.6789.00310031501.64
Jaunpur(UP)3.0066.67103.503550352512.34
Khalilabad(UP)2.0033.3363.803540352519.59
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-20214.8027802790-21.02
Achalda(UP)2.00NC54.203250330019.93
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-60751.80290029209.02
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC227.10345034306.15
Haathras(UP)2.0033.33148.50300029503.45
Rasda(UP)2.00NC30.6034203430-
Basti(UP)1.8038.4669.40340033807.94
Puranpur(UP)1.80-40193.3028952935-
Bahraich(UP)1.60NC56.80347034809.46
Fatehpur(UP)1.6077.7859.7034003390-6.59
Karvi(UP)1.40-12.590.6030253035-0.33
Akbarpur(UP)1.4016.6747.103660365018.06
Muskara(UP)1.4055.5611.5029503080-3.28
Balrampur(UP)1.00-6049.40345034506.15
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC20.8031803250-
Khurja(UP)0.90-10133.002892288116.61
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2979.103300331540.43
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC44.102870286015.96
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC109.403380340016.55
Rajgir
Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)10.00-20.004--
Published on May 13, 2020
