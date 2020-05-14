Other Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:33:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC42.0018001800-
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)120.00-14.294760.003100290021.57
Tikonia(UP)76.20-46.19876.2090082580.00
Golagokarnath(UP)60.0033.331600.003250321022.64
Barhaj(UP)47.006.823900.003350335013.95
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)35.0052.171634.002500240028.21
Bangarpet(Kar)31.0040.91302.0042003600-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-4084301.003240322016.97
Chittoor(AP)27.0028.57399.0042004300-
Barabanki(UP)24.50-2922.30329032902.17
Gondal(UP)12.006.19481.90335033506.69
Malur(Kar)10.00-25.004062-1.55
Madhoganj(UP)8.5030.77359.403230318040.43
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.00-8.004750--
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-33.331264.00305030508.93
Firozabad(UP)6.4012.28298.1033503380-
Jafarganj(UP)5.00NC264.00340033606.92
Srirangapattana(Kar)4.00-60343.0026003200-10.34
Farukhabad(UP)3.50-22.22371.003280324026.15
Sirsaganj(UP)3.50-12.5186.103060305014.39
Lalitpur(UP)2.5025217.3027852780-20.88
Puranpur(UP)2.2022.22195.5028702895-
Naugarh(UP)2.00-50180.60338033908.33
Basti(UP)1.60-11.1171.00340034007.94
Khair(UP)1.50NC287.303050305012.96
Balrampur(UP)1.505050.90345034506.15
Sandila(UP)1.5025585.6032403170-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.30-18.7584.403425340010.13
Achalda(UP)1.00-5055.203200325018.08
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC747.502870288012.55
Muskara(UP)1.00-28.5712.5029602950-2.95
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC44.902870287015.96
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-42.8662.20340034009.15
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2579.703310330040.85
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC22.1029702970-
Published on May 14, 2020
